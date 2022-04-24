Game 16: Red Sox at Rays lineups and notes

After getting no hit through nine innings on Saturday, taking a two-run lead in the 10th, and losing on a walkoff in the bottom half, the Sox will turn to Rich Hill on his return from the bereavement list in the rubber match. The lefthander has plenty of experience — but few starts — against the Rays, making nine of his 12 appearances out of the bullpen against Tampa Bay, posting a 4.01 ERA in 24 ⅔ innings.

With one of the strangest games in recent memory in the rearview mirror, the Red Sox still have a chance to take the series against the Rays on Sunday.

Having pieced together a very successful bullpen game on Saturday, the Rays will hope Shane McClanahan can work deep into the finale; the southpaw has a 2.81 ERA in three starts against the Sox, most recently tossing five shutout innings in a no-decision at Fenway in September.

Lineups

RED SOX (7-8): TBA

Pitching: LHP Rich Hill (0-1, 7.00 ERA)

RAYS (8-7): TBA

Pitching: LHP Shane McClanahan (0-1, 2.40 ERA)

Time: 1:10 p.m.

TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. McClanahan: Bogaerts 0-3, Dalbec 2-6, Devers 3-8, Hernández 2-6, Martinez 2-7, Refsnyder 1-2, Verdugo 0-1, Vázquez 1-6

Rays vs. Hill: Choi 2-3, Kiermaier 0-7, B. Lowe 1-2, Margot 5-21, Ramírez 0-2, Zunino 0-3

Stat of the day: The Red Sox have only been no-hit once since 1993.

Notes: Hill, 42, will make his 198th start, which includes his three stints in Boston and time in Tampa ... McClanahan will try to become the first Tampa Bay starter to get a win this season; all eight victories so far have been by the bullpen. In his most recent outing, McClanahan held the Cubs to two runs (one earned) in six innings with a career-high nine strikeouts. ... A Red Sox win would leave both teams at .500 ... Hill and Manuel Margot have plenty of previous data against each other to draw on, having faced each other 21 times, largely when they were both in the NL West from 2016-2019.

Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.