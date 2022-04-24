No. 2 Billerica softball captures Krystle Campbell Memorial Tournament championship

“We’re hitting the gaps,” Higgins said. “We’re hitting it hard, but luckily it’s not going right to anybody. We’ve hit some gaps, so that’s great.”

Second-ranked Billerica stormed to a 13-3 win on Sunday against Arlington Catholic, prevailing in the championship game of the Krystle Campbell Memorial Tournament at Medford. After earning her 300th career win Saturday, Billerica coach Patty Higgins picked up where she left off.

Spring temperatures are heating up, and so are the Billerica softball team’s bats.

The production came throughout the lineup for Billerica (6-0). Junior Emily Burdick went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs, and Olivia Bento went 3 for 4 with a double, triple, RBI and three runs in the win.

Junior pitcher Noami Boldebuck joined the surge, going 2 for 4 with a double, triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. She also earned the win in the circle, striking out seven hitters and walking one across 4⅔ innings.

Higgins also highlighted shortstop Sam Gaona, who made several key defensive plays to keep the Cougars (3-3) at bay.

“She covered a lot of ground . . . Just very steady defensively,” Higgins said.

Billerica has now racked up at least 10 runs in each of its last four contests, giving Higgins and the squad confidence as they hit Merrimack Valley Conference play on Monday against Lowell.

“Hitting’s catchy. I know it sounds cliché, but it really is like that,” she said. “If you can get a couple people hot, then it seems to go through the lineup.”

The 29-year head coach has turned the page after hitting the 300-win plateau against Medford. Higgins recognized her former players, including some who were in attendance Saturday, for helping her eclipse the milestone.

“There are so many women who go into those 300. If you don’t have them, you don’t win,” she said. “It’s my name on it, but there’s so many people involved. I love coaching, and I’ve been really fortunate to have wonderful women around me.”

Baseball

Canton, Southeastern split — Junior Hayden Rose went the distance for the shutout, yielding just five hits and fanning 10, while also driving in a run for Canton (3-6) as the Bulldogs took Game 1 of a doubleheader, 8-2. Junior Jack Digirolamo, senior Nico Bonnano, sophomore Nick Gillis, and senior Jay Kelleher each drove in a run in the nonleague win.

In Game 2, Jaden Curtis and Anthony Musto each recorded a pair of hits and a pair of stolen bases for the Hawks (3-2) as they walked off with a 5-4 victory.

Dracut 5, Tyngsborough 1 — Junior Christian Stoessel struck out eight batters over five innings, giving up one run for the Middies (2-3) in the nonleague win. Junior Collin Arsenault drove in two runs.

Hopkinton 4, Holliston 0 — Senior John Wauters pitched five innings, striking out five and allowing just three hits for the Hillers (4-2) to earn the Tri-Valley win.

Correspondent AJ Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.