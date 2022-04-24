Red Sox start hot but cool off, fall to Rays in finale to drop series

The Sox now have four straight against the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Red Sox dropped their rubber match to the Rays with a 5-2 loss Sunday afternoon at Tropicana Field.

⋅ The Red Sox lost this game when Phillips Valdez took over for Rich Hill in the top of the fifth inning. The plan this week was for Tanner Houck to piggyback Hill, but the Sox went to Valdez instead for long relief.

Certainly, Valdez’s numbers have been good this year. He entered Sunday without allowing a run in eight innings pitched. But those numbers don’t give context considering the Sox use him to eat innings in low leverage situations; not protecting a 2-0 lead.

Valdez missed terribly with his fastball to the arm-side. He hit Randy Arozarena, walked Wander Franco on four pitches, and hit Yandy Díaz with a pitch.

Ryan Brasier took over and gave up a game-tying two-run double to Ji-Man Choi. An RBI groundout by Manuel Margot scored another.

The Rays would score two more runs, including a Díaz homer to right field in the seventh off Jake Diekman.

⋅ Rich Hill went four innings, surrendering two runs on four hits and three walks.

⋅ The Red Sox jumped on Shane McClanahan early: Two hits on two pitches scored one run to begin the first inning.

Trevor Story led things off with a double down the right field line. Kiké Hernández drove him in on the next pitch. The Sox scored two runs that inning on four hits.

But their bats went silent once more, tallying just two hits for the remainder of the game.

