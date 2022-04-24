Rich Hill offers appreciation in his first outing since his father’s funeral

“I just want to thank everybody for their outreach and support,” Hill said. “For myself, my family, it was great. From everybody inside the clubhouse, outside of it, and around the league.”

Hill started for the Red Sox on Marathon Monday, three days after his father’s death, then went on the bereavement list until Sunday morning. Before he talked about baseball, he took some time to reflect on his support systems.

As for the game, Hill tossed four scoreless innings, allowing four hits and walking three. The outing was sufficient enough for the Red Sox to tally a win, but a dismal offense and bullpen resulted in a 5-2 loss.

‘We gotta give those guys credit. This is a tough division,” Hill said of the Rays. “This is going to be a tough division all year long. Obviously, we have work to do. And obviously, going up to Toronto, it’s not going to be an easy series at all, either. But we’re fully capable of going on a nice run here.”

Hill, who was pushed back a day, threw a bullpen and played catch while on the bereavement list to keep up with some sort of routine. Nonetheless, he’s excited about the week ahead and getting back on a normal throwing program with the team.

Sox might be buying into PitchCom

The Sox have been hesitant to use PitchCom, a device which debuted in the majors this year designed to help curtail sign-stealing. The catcher wears a device with buttons to signal pitch and location, which delivers an audio sign to the pitcher (and up to three fielders) through a receiver in his cap. Hill was the first Red Sox pitcher to use it and gave some positive feedback. “It was smooth,” Hill said. “It kept a good rhythm to the game. I think there was maybe a few things here and there we can change with some of the pitches, but, overall, I thought it was really, really good.” The Sox used it some in spring training but ran into issues, mainly around being able to hear what pitch is being called with the earpiece. Hill believes using the device will erase an opponent’s ability, particularly with runners on, to relay signs to the batter. “I think this is going to be beneficial,” Hill said . . . J.D. Martinez did some work on the field prior to missing his fourth straight game. He’s been out with left adductor tightness . . . Manager Alex Cora is still in the COVID-19 protocol. When he gets out of it is still to be determined . . . Josh Taylor threw an inning Sunday at Double A Portland. He allowed two runs on three hits in two-thirds of an inning and 21 pitches, his second rehab assignment as he recovers from a back strain.

