Barnes & Noble to close two Boston-area locations

“We have truly enjoyed serving our customers & our community for the past 20 years!” the post said, directing customers to nearby storefronts in Hingham and at the Northshore Mall in Peabody.

“We regret to inform the community & our customers that we are closing our store on June 19th,” Barnes & Noble at the Prudential Center said in a post shared to its Facebook page . The store said it was unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to keep it open.

Earlier this year, Barnes & Noble in Braintree also announced it would close its Granite Street store on May 22, but that the company was hoping to find a new location nearby. The company said it would be closing the storefront because the landlord chose to redevelop the space for another tenant, according to a Facebook post shared earlier this year.

The Braintree store had been on the verge of closure two years ago, but received a last-minute reprieve after hundreds of customers sent emails to the landlord protesting the closure. Barnes & Noble in Saugus also closed its location earlier this year, but said it was hoping to find another nearby storefront.

Despite pandemic-era challenges to its in-store events and cafes, Barnes & Noble sales were up 3 percent last year over their performance in 2019, according to the New York Times. The growth came, chief executive James Daunt said, from selling books, which were up 14 percent.

