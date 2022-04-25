fb-pixel Skip to main content

Garth Brooks announces second Gillette Stadium concert

By Sam Trottenberg Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2022, 27 minutes ago
Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, March 4, 2020.Brent N. Clarke/Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP

Grammy Award-winning country singer Garth Brooks has scheduled a second show at Gillette Stadium on May 20, in addition to his previously announced show the following day, the musician announced in a press release Monday.

The May 20 show will mark the beginning of Gillette Stadium’s spring and summer season of live music, as well as Brooks’ first Boston-area show in seven years, according to the release. It is also Brooks’ debut at Gillette, the home of the New England Patriots.

The Gillette shows are part of the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, which the singer began in 2019, but had to postpone in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tickets for the May 20 show will go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the May 21 show are sold out through ticketmaster.com.

