Garth Brooks announces second Gillette Stadium concert

Grammy Award-winning country singer Garth Brooks has scheduled a second show at Gillette Stadium on May 20, in addition to his previously announced show the following day, the musician announced in a press release Monday.
The May 20 show will mark the beginning of Gillette Stadium’s spring and summer season of live music, as well as Brooks’ first Boston-area show in seven years, according to the release. It is also Brooks’ debut at Gillette, the home of the New England Patriots.
The Gillette shows are part of the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour, which the singer began in 2019, but had to postpone in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement
Tickets for the May 20 show will go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m. and will be available at ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the May 21 show are sold out through ticketmaster.com.
Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.