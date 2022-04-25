Garth Brooks announces second Gillette Stadium concert

Grammy Award-winning country singer Garth Brooks has scheduled a second show at Gillette Stadium on May 20, in addition to his previously announced show the following day, the musician announced in a press release Monday.

The May 20 show will mark the beginning of Gillette Stadium’s spring and summer season of live music, as well as Brooks’ first Boston-area show in seven years, according to the release. It is also Brooks’ debut at Gillette, the home of the New England Patriots.