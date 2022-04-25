Why ‘The First Lady’ is second-rate

Q. You were really unfair to “The First Lady.” It’s a great thing to have a show about these women, who changed history. Why would you discourage it?

A. I agree, it’s wonderful to take a look back at the impact that these three women — Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt — had on the country, on the role of first lady, and on their spouse’s decisions. The experience of each one of them is rich enough to fill its own series, especially when you consider the amount of historical context surrounding each of them.

But “The First Lady” is a pretty watery stew, no matter how well-intentioned it may be. Just because I like the concept of a show doesn’t mean I will automatically like it. It’s even more frustrating when a good idea loses its specialness by the time it makes it to the screen. You’ve only been able to watch one episode, but even in that one hour you can see how superficial and lacking in intimacy it is. Each of the well-known qualities about each of the first ladies is telegraphed to the viewer, and their lives are reduced to Wikipedia-level treatment as the narrative jumps among them feverishly. The trio of leading actresses — Viola Davis, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Gillian Anderson — are impressive, and they will likely draw in many viewers. But they’re aren’t very well-cast in this disappointing effort.

