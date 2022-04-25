Here’s what one disinformation researcher thinks about Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter

The disinformation researcher studies “media manipulation” and “adversarial media movements” with 20 colleagues as the research director at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Shorenstein Center on Media Politics and Public Policy. Both locally and nationally, Donovan is at at the forefront of misinformation academic research : on COVID, critical race theory, white supremacy, and more.

And everyone on Twitter is weighing in, including Joan Donovan.

What started as an improbable bid to buy Twitter by Elon Musk is suddenly, well, probable.

On Monday morning, she used that expertise to critique Musk’s ongoing $43 billion offer for Twitter — in a Twitter thread (of course).

The New York Times reported Sunday that that Musk met with the board of the social media service after lining up financing from Morgan Stanley and a group of other lenders. Now, Twitter is working to hammer out the terms of a transaction and could reach an agreement as soon as today.

If the deal goes through, here’s what Donovan thinks will happen:

1. Content moderation will be likely limited further.

At this point, Twitter has long been “a polarization machine,” Donovan tweeted. Users have demanded increased content moderation over time to ease some — though not all — of the harassment and disinformation that blossoms on the website.

But Musk has been vocal about having platforms interfere less with content. In Donovan’s words, Musk wants a mandate for “free speech,” as he defines it.

“It’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech,” Musk said during a Ted conference interview on April 14th. “Twitter has become kind of the de-facto town square, so it’s just really important that people have both the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law.”

Donovan said that would likely exacerbate harassment and culture wars.

“Musk’s desire to make it private probably means lots of cuts to those working on [content moderation] and corporate policies,” she wrote. “Musk sees [content moderation] as a tool for censoring, not customer service.”

2. It’s not just business.

Donovan called the sale an “interesting way to do politics by other means.“

She went so far to say that Musk would likely allow President Donald Trump to revive his Twitter account, which the platform permanently suspended shortly after the Jan. 6 insurrection, on grounds Trump incited violence. And that, Donovan theorized, could help him fuel another run for the presidency in 2024.

3. Could crypto find a home on Twitter? Maybe.

A Musk takeover could contribute to the rise of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence on Twitter, Donovan said, potentially turning the platform into an unregulated financial marketplace.

“Musk could use customer data to develop cryptocurrency and AI tools,” she wrote, eventually creating a space for “social banking.”

What that would look like in its final form is unclear. Regardless, Donovan urged lawmakers to amp up regulation in preparation for a future where crypto is an essential component of Twitter. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen recently advocated for increased policing of crypto, and President Biden signed an executive order on digital assets in March.

“Politicians should probably line up some regulation on social media banking, so that when Twitter does reach its final form, there’s some semblance of rules governing it,” Donovan added.

Say goodbye to the Twitter you once knew.

In the end, the platform is a product, Donovan said, and putting Musk at the helm will inherently alter its value.

“The creation of divisive content, fear of being moderated, and desire to keep fundraising are very intertwined, particularly for the worst of the worst offenders,” Donovan wrote. “Changing the balance of these three variables will also change the reputation (& value) of the product too.”

What could be in the cards is an app that replaces Twitter entirely. The “HUGE if” now, Donovan said, is whether someone can “build a stable alternative.”

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.