Mastermind of Natick couple’s harassment pleads guilty

The former eBay head of security who masterminded a bizarre harassment and stalking campaign against a Natick couple in 2019 pleaded guilty on Monday.

Jim Baugh, who had initially sought a trial, admitted in court that he had committed the offenses leading to nine criminal charges.

Baugh admitted overseeing deliveries of a bloody pig mask, live spiders, and a funeral wreath to Ina and David Steiner, who published an online newsletter that reported on eBay. Baugh also admitted that he traveled to Natick to put the couple under surveillance and tried to attach a GPS tracking device to their car. He also admitted that he lied to Natick Police and eBay’s internal investigators about the matter and deleted messages from his phone.