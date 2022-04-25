Owner of JCPenney makes an offer for Kohl’s

Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management are offering to acquire retailer Kohl’s in a deal that would be worth more than $8.6 billion, according to a report in the New York Post. Simon and Brookfield, which bought rival department-store chain JCPenney out of bankruptcy, have offered $68 a share, according to people with knowledge of the talks who the Post didn’t identify. Kohl’s has been under pressure from activist investors including Macellum Capital Management, which is seeking to take control of the company’s board. The Menomonee Falls, Wis.-based retailer has engaged Goldman Sachs to field offers, saying that the firm is authorized to coordinate with select bidders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

LABOR

Amazon union election kicks off at 2nd N.Y. warehouse

Workers at a second Amazon warehouse in Staten Island, N.Y., began voting Monday on whether to join an upstart union that already won a historic election at a nearby facility. Employees at the warehouse, called LDJ5, will cast their ballots from April 25 to April 29, with the results expected as early as May 2. The Amazon Labor Union, founded by fired worker Christian Smalls, is looking to increase its bargaining power by repeating the success of the previous vote at the JFK8 fulfillment center, which gave organized labor its first foothold in Amazon’s US operations. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

FOOD PRICES

That breakfast out will cost you more

Diners may want to think twice about going out for breakfast, which is poised to get pricier this year in the US Department of Agriculture’s latest monthly projections. Choosing a cereal option, or going for fresh fruits, won’t provide relief, either. Eggs are among the items seeing bigger price gains this year in the Agriculture department’s monthly outlook. The agency sees a 6 percent to 7 percent hike — a big change from three months ago, when it predicted a range of a 0.5 percent rise to 0.5 percent drop. Cereal and bakery products have the same 6 percent to 7 percent projection, as do fresh fruits. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

VIDEO GAMES

Activision earnings fall on lackluster sales for Call of Duty

Activision Blizzard Inc., the US video game giant that’s being purchased by Microsoft, reported earnings and revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, largely due to the underwhelming performance of last year’s Call of Duty game. Adjusted revenue in the first quarter fell 28 percent to $1.48 billion, the company said in a statement on Monday. Analysts had expected $1.81 billion. Adjusted earnings per share were 38 cents, compared with estimates of 72 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The miss follows the November launch of Call of Duty Vanguard, the latest entry in Activision’s biggest video game series, which the company said hadn’t performed as well as expected. The WWII shooting game’s poor showing was partly due to competition from other highly anticipated releases like Halo Infinite and Battlefield, but Vanguard also received mediocre reviews. World War II-themed entries in the Call of Duty series also tend to underperform compared with titles set during the Cold War or modern times. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHILANTHROPY

Buffett to auction off a final lunch

The world’s most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years, but Glide said Monday — a few days before thousands of shareholders are expected to gather at this week’s Berkshire annual meeting — that the event will be revived this year. Every winning bid since 2008 has topped $1 million, and Buffett has raised nearly $34.5 million for the charity over the years. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

MEAT

Tyson to spend millions on free college for workers

Tyson Foods Inc., the biggest US meat company, is spending $60 million to give its workers free college. Some 120,000 US employees can enroll in programs at 35 universities and other education providers starting this summer, with Tyson covering all costs for tuition, books, and fees, the company said Monday in a statement. Employees can pursue undergraduate and master’s degrees, career certificates, as well as literacy and technology fundamentals with the plan. The move comes as meatpackers have been grappling with recruiting challenges during a labor squeeze, prompting the industry to turn to bonuses and other perks to lure workers. Tyson rival JBS, the world’s largest meat company, started offering free college for its workers last year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

REAL ESTATE

Blackstone to buy office parks

Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy PS Business Parks Inc. for approximately $7.6 billion, expanding its bets on real estate across the United States. Under the deal, Blackstone agreed to take over roughly 27 million square feet of industrial, business parks, office and rental housing properties located in California, Miami, Texas, and Northern Virginia. Blackstone has been ramping up its real estate acquisitions, with purchases of rental housing, industrial, and office portfolios. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Hong Kong press club drops human rights award over Chinese curbs

Hong Kong’s storied Foreign Correspondents Club announced Monday that it would “suspend” its annual Human Rights Press Awards this year because of concerns about possibly violating the national security law imposed on the city by China in 2020. Club president Keith Richburg said in a statement that the club’s board had decided to suspend the awards, which were due to be announced on May 3, so as not to cross any “red lines” under the law, which covers acts of secession, subversion of state power, terrorism, and “collusion with foreign and external forces to endanger national security.” Some members of the club’s press freedom committee said they resigned to protest the decision. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

TOYS

Hasbro shareholders to weigh in on proxy battle on June 8

Hasbro, the largest US toymaker, set June 8 as the date for shareholders to weigh in on a proxy battle with activist investor Alta Fox Capital Management. Hasbro announced the date of the meeting on Monday in a statement urging shareholders to vote against Alta Fox’s five director nominees. The company said Alta Fox doesn’t understand its business, especially the Wizards of the Coast unit, which the fund has proposed spinning off. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

The iconic Corvette is going electric

Here’s a clear sign that internal combustion engines are on the long road to oblivion: The Corvette is going electric. General Motors President Mark Reuss said Monday in a LinkedIn post that the automaker’s nearly 70-year-old sports car will offer a hybrid model as soon as next year with an electric motor and gasoline engine. An all-electric version using GM’s Ultium battery will follow, though he didn’t specify a timeline. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

BEVERAGES

Coke sales soar as crowds return

Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16 percent during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues, and sport stadiums, offsetting rising costs for the company and the suspension of operations in Russia. Coca-Cola was among the companies to pull the plug on Russian operations after the country invaded neighboring Ukraine. But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7 percent to 8 percent and per-share growth of 5 percent to 6 percent for the year. Sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar increased 14 percent, while sales of its namesake Coca-Cola soft drink rose 6 percent. — ASSOCIATED PRESS