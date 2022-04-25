$10,000 reward offered for information about murder of Maine woman

Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found dead in her apartment in Maine last Thursday.

Maine State Police said 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found Thursday night after a relative asked police to conduct a well-being check at her home at 27 Thunder Road in Perry.

Police released images from a neighbor’s surveillance camera that show a person walking by the apartment building, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.