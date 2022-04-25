$10,000 reward offered for information about murder of Maine woman

Police are asking for the public’s help, and offering a $10,000 reward, as they investigate the murder of a woman who was found dead in her apartment in Maine last Thursday.
Maine State Police said 43-year-old Kimberly Neptune was found Thursday night after a relative asked police to conduct a well-being check at her home at 27 Thunder Road in Perry.
Police released images from a neighbor’s surveillance camera that show a person walking by the apartment building, and investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
A $10,000 reward has been offered by the Pleasant Point Police Department for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Neptune’s death.
“We hope the possibility of the $10,000 reward will incentivize people to do the right thing and reach out to law enforcement with any information that can help solve this case,” police said in a statement.
The homicide is being investigated by Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit North with the assistance of the Pleasant Point Police Department, police said.
Police said anyone with information about Neptune’s death or the person in the surveillance camera images should call the Maine State Police at 207-973-3700 and leave a message for Detective Larry Anderson.
