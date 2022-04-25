fb-pixel Skip to main content

17-year-old boy charged with breaking into Boys and Girls Club in Mattapan

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2022, 47 minutes ago

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Sunday afternoon and charged with breaking into a Boys and Girls Club in Mattapan, Boston police said.

The boy, who lives in Mattapan and whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with one count of delinquency for breaking and entering, police said in a statement. He will be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court in Dorchester.

Police responded at 12:20 p.m. to a call reporting a breaking and entering in progress at the club at 10 Hazelton St. the statement said. The teen was seen throwing a broken piece of concrete and breaking a rear window at the club, giving him an entry point into the building, police said.

Nearby, police recovered several stolen items that had been discarded, including a laptop, several computer monitors, headphones, and hard drives, according to the statement.

The boy was taken into custody after being stopped by police near 698 Walk Hill St., the statement said.


