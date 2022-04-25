19-year-old Maynard man indicted on murder charge in South Shore Plaza fatal shooting

Julius Hammond-Desir was arrested in Boston on a murder warrant a few weeks after the Jan. 22 shooting of 26-year-old Dijoun Beasley at the popular shopping mall, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office said in a statement. A plea of not guilty was entered on Hammond-Desir’s behalf at his Feb. 16 arraignment in Quincy District Court .

A 19-year-old Maynard man accused of fatally shooting a Dorchester man in January at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree was indicted by a Norfolk County grand jury on murder and weapons charges Monday, and a woman accused of driving him from the crime scene was charged with being an accessory to murder, officials said.

Julius Hammond-Desir of Maynard was arraigned in Quincy District Court on a murder charge in February.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, of Attleboro, was indicted Monday on charges of being an accessory after the fact and carrying a firearm, Morrissey’s office said.

“We are thankful to the grand jurors and detectives for their work. These indictments move the prosecution of the murder of Dijoun Beasley to the Norfolk Superior Court,” Morrissey said in the statement.

An attorney for Hammond-Desir did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening. An attorney for Schwartz could not be located.

Hammond-Desir and Schwartz will be arraigned in Norfolk Superior Court, but a date has not yet been finalized, the statement said.

Hammond-Desir has been held without bail since his arrest in February. Schwartz pleaded not guilty at her Jan. 28 arraignment in Quincy District Court and was held on $20,000 cash bail. That same day, authorities publicly named Hammond-Desir as a suspect in Beasley’s death, kicking off a manhunt that ended in his arrest at a Dorchester residence the morning of Feb. 16.

At Hammond-Desir’s arraignment in February, Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas said surveillance video from Jan. 22 showed Beasley shopping at Forever 21 at the mall with his girlfriend, who was pushing her child in a stroller.

They were walking toward the front entrance of the store, which leads into the mall, when Beasley and Hammond-Desir appeared to exchange words, Yas said. Hammond-Desir lifted his shirt to show the gun in his waistband before he shot the victim in the head and then immediately fled, she said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com.