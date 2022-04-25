Brockton educators to share ‘Poetry of the City of Champions’

Teachers and other representatives of Brockton schools and colleges will celebrate April Poetry Month by reading their own poetry in a program called “Poetry of the City of Champions.”

Taking place at Brockton Public Library on Saturday, April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., the program will include educators from Brockton High School, Cardinal Spellman High School, New Heights Charter School, Bridgewater State University, Massasoit Community College, and other guests.

Educators from local schools and colleges “will read their original poetry to inspire and promote literature and the arts,” the library stated.