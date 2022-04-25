fb-pixel Skip to main content

Brockton educators to share ‘Poetry of the City of Champions’

By Robert Knox Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Courtney Henderson of the Brockton Area Branch of the Women in NAACP will host the poetry event.Brockton NAACP/FILE

Teachers and other representatives of Brockton schools and colleges will celebrate April Poetry Month by reading their own poetry in a program called “Poetry of the City of Champions.”

Taking place at Brockton Public Library on Saturday, April 30, from 2 to 4 p.m., the program will include educators from Brockton High School, Cardinal Spellman High School, New Heights Charter School, Bridgewater State University, Massasoit Community College, and other guests.

Educators from local schools and colleges “will read their original poetry to inspire and promote literature and the arts,” the library stated.

Courtney Henderson of the Brockton Area Branch of the Women in NAACP will host the event. The library also will welcome Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan and school superintendent Michael Thomas representing the city’s support “for the poetry arts.”

For information, contact Jonathan Stroud at 508-894-1423 or    jstroud@cobma.us.

Robert Knox can be reached at rc.knox2@gmail.com.

