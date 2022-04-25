fb-pixel Skip to main content

Cessna pilot reports bullet hole in gas tank after landing at Gardner Municipal Airport

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2022, 17 minutes ago

Authorities are investigating after a pilot reported a bullet hole in the gas tank of their plane after landing at Gardner Municipal Airport Monday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which involved a single-engine Cessna 172 plane, the FAA said in a statement.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident, the FAA said. State Police did not immediately respond to an inquiry Monday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

