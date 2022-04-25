DMV chief missed ‘red flags’ about prostitution

But to charge him with a crime, it wasn’t enough that Craddock, who was a longtime Cranston police officer, should or must have known. Prosecutors would have to prove that he did know, and the evidence wasn’t there for that, Neronha’s office found.

Neronha’s review into what Walter “Bud” Craddock knew about the tenant on the first floor of 1732 Broad St. raised concerns about Craddock, including explanations that “strained credulity” and others that were “curious at best.”

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles administrator missed “red flags” about an alleged prostitution business operating from a property he owned, but there’s not enough evidence to bring criminal charges against him, Attorney General Peter Neronha said Monday.

“Putting all this together, regarding the critical issue of whether Mr. Craddock had knowledge of the criminal commercial sexual activity occurring at his building at 1732 Broad Street, there is ample smoke,” Neronha wrote Monday to James Manni, the state police colonel. “Applying, however, the ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ standard to these facts, which we as prosecutors must, there is insufficient evidence to establish fire.”

The state police wrapped up its own investigation in October. It concluded that Craddock — who has denied wrongdoing — didn’t have any criminal liability. The agency then asked Neronha to review their investigation, which wrapped up Monday.

The person Neronha identified as Craddock’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Monday’s report stems from a Cranston police raid last year of several massage parlors suspected of being involved in prostitution. One was operating from a building that Craddock and his wife, Lynne Urbani Craddock, own through a holding company, LUC Realty Holding, LLC. The investigation involved an undercover Cranston officer who went into the parlor in May 2021. A female employee told the undercover officer she made $5 a day, working seven days a week and long into the night, but was able to keep tips.

The woman offered to perform oral sex for $140, Neronha’s report said, citing the Cranston investigation. The officer declined.

A few weeks later, police got a search warrant and raided the building. Inside, they found a main area with a massage chair and reception desk, two rooms with massage beds and curtains instead of doors, and windows covered with trash bags, cardboard and duct tape. It also had a bedroom, bathroom, towels and cleaning products and a kitchen. The sex worker, who is a Chinese national, was charged with practicing massage without a license. She was offered social services and released.

Meanwhile a housing inspector and fire department official identified a number of building code and fire safety code violations, issuing notices of violations to the holding company that owns the building and Craddock himself in July.

When reports emerged about the raid at a property owned by a high-ranking state official, Gov. Dan McKee asked the state police to look whether Craddock knew about it.

Craddock, who was appointed under McKee’s predecessor, insisted he did not, and that he did nothing illegal. He told state police investigators he believed it was used by a business called Foot Flex Reflexology — even though, Neronha pointed out, there’s no business registered with that name at the Secretary of State’s office, and none with a massage parlor license.

Craddock told investigators that before the pandemic, he collected the $1,125 monthly rent via direct deposit into his bank account. But during the pandemic, he started collecting it in person. On several occasions, Craddock admitted going into the unit and counting rent on the kitchen table, Neronha’s review said.

Craddock didn’t explain why he chose to start collecting his rent in person, especially when “common sense would dictate that one would want less, not more, personal interaction during this time,” Neronha said.

He also told investigators that he assumed the trash bags were on the windows to keep light out. And while the building had a surveillance camera, it didn’t have a business name on the outside or a massage license on the inside.

“Given his law enforcement background, Mr. Craddock likely had reason to suspect that this was not a legitimate commercial enterprise,” Neronha wrote.

Police had responded to the unit twice before, once for drugs and once for prostitution. He said he wasn’t aware of a 2020 state police search warrant, and though he hired a handyman to repair the broken door, he never learned how it broke — police had barged in. He also denied knowing about a 2017 investigation into commercial sex activity there and an arrest that took place. Neronha’s office found no evidence Craddock was notified of either incident.

Days after news of the raid broke, he terminated the tenancy of a “Ms. J. Zhang,” according to the report.

Craddock said he didn’t recognize a photo of the woman who was arrested that day. And, the report said, police surveillance did not show Craddock at the property.

State police interviewed the basement tenant, too, who reported suspecting a prostitution business was operating above him because of a lot of “white guys were walking in and out,” the report said. But the tenant didn’t report his suspicions to police.

Neronha looked at two laws to see whether Craddock could be charged: being a landlord of a common nuisance and pandering or permitting prostitution. In both cases, the landlord has to knowingly permit or allow the legal activity.

“In this case, there is little doubt that the first-floor unit of 1732 Broad Street constituted a common nuisance based upon its use for commercial sexual activity,” Neronha wrote. “What is lacking, however, is sufficient evidence to establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Mr. Craddock had actual knowledge that this location was used for this purpose.”

Read the full Neronha report:

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.