fb-pixel Skip to main content

Former Boston police union head Patrick Rose to plead guilty to abuse charges

By Andrew Ryan and Ivy Scott Globe Staff,Updated April 25, 2022, 44 minutes ago
Patrick M. Rose is expected to plead guilty to many of the allegations against him.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

Patrick M. Rose Sr., the onetime president of the city’s powerful patrolmen’s union, is expected to plead guilty Monday to molesting six children over decades in a case that exposed deep institutional failings within the Boston Police Department.

Rose had been allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused a child in 1995. Despite that finding, Rose remained on patrol in Dorchester, where he interacted with children and sexual assault victims and eventually ascended to the presidency of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

The revelation, published in a Globe investigation published in April 2021, underscored the secrecy of the nation’s oldest police department, which has a history of protecting officers accused of misconduct. After Rose allegedly pressured his initial victim to recant, he would go on to molest a total of six children over several decades, prosecutors say.

Advertisement

At a hearing scheduled Monday in Suffolk Superior Court, Rose is expected to plead guilty to many of the allegations against him. Rose had been charged with 33 counts of sexual abuse of six children ranging in age from 7 to 16 and had maintained his innocence.

Related: For years, the Boston Police kept a secret: the union president was an alleged child molester


Andrew Ryan can be reached at andrew.ryan@globe.com Follow him on Twitter @globeandrewryan. Ivy Scott can be reached at ivy.scott@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @itsivyscott.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video