Former Boston police union head Patrick Rose to plead guilty to abuse charges

Patrick M. Rose Sr., the onetime president of the city’s powerful patrolmen’s union, is expected to plead guilty Monday to molesting six children over decades in a case that exposed deep institutional failings within the Boston Police Department.

Rose had been allowed to keep his badge for 20 years after top police officials determined he more than likely sexually abused a child in 1995. Despite that finding, Rose remained on patrol in Dorchester, where he interacted with children and sexual assault victims and eventually ascended to the presidency of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

The revelation, published in a Globe investigation published in April 2021, underscored the secrecy of the nation’s oldest police department, which has a history of protecting officers accused of misconduct. After Rose allegedly pressured his initial victim to recant, he would go on to molest a total of six children over several decades, prosecutors say.