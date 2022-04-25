Fundraising website says 5-year-old girl struck by vehicle last week in Worcester is ‘hanging on to life’ at hospital

An online appeal has raised more than $5,600 for a woman who was severely injured last week, along with her 5-year-old daughter, when they were struck by a vehicle in Worcester, according to the fundraising website.

The fundraising appeal for 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother, Asha Nyarko-Asare, was posted to GoFundMe. It had brought in $6,490 for their medical costs as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the appeal, which was posted Sunday.

“Mummy is doing well, she has had surgery to repair a nasty break to her leg so still cannot bear weight on the operated leg,” the appeal said. “Facial injuries are healing fine, She starts Rehab today all things being equal....we thank God for her progress. Candice our little princess is still hanging on to life...fighting through, still in a coma but we are Trusting God for a miraculous turn around.”