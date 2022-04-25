Fundraising website says 5-year-old girl struck by vehicle last week in Worcester is ‘hanging on to life’ at hospital

An online appeal has raised more than $5,600 for a woman who was severely injured last week, along with her 5-year-old daughter, when they were struck by a vehicle in Worcester, according to the fundraising website.
The fundraising appeal for 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah and her mother, Asha Nyarko-Asare, was posted to GoFundMe. It had brought in $6,490 for their medical costs as of 5:30 p.m. Monday. A GoFundMe spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the appeal, which was posted Sunday.
“Mummy is doing well, she has had surgery to repair a nasty break to her leg so still cannot bear weight on the operated leg,” the appeal said. “Facial injuries are healing fine, She starts Rehab today all things being equal....we thank God for her progress. Candice our little princess is still hanging on to life...fighting through, still in a coma but we are Trusting God for a miraculous turn around.”
In a prior statement, Worcester police said they were called at 9:36 a.m. on April 18 to the area of 91 Stafford St. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
Advertisement
“Upon arrival, Worcester Firefighters were medically assisting a 5-year-old girl, who had been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious,” said the statement, which didn’t identify the victims by name. “The girl’s mother had also been struck, and was conscious but could not move.”
The statement said a preliminary investigation indicated Candice and her mother were trying to cross Stafford Street when a black SUV travelling northbound hit them. The driver stopped and witnesses helped the victims until first responders arrived, police said.
Police didn’t identify the driver by name. It wasn’t clear if any criminal charges or citations were being issued.
“The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is currently investigating the crash,” police said. “More information will be released when it is available.”
Advertisement
A Worcester police spokesperson didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment on the status of the case Monday afternoon.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.