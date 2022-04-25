Lantern carrying open flame determined as cause of fire at Leominster High School, officials say

“Once a sky lantern is lit and airborne, there’s no controlling where it might land or what it might set on fire,” said Ostroskey in the statement. “The State Fire Code prohibits their use in Massachusetts, and their sale may violate the Consumer Protection Act. For safety’s sake, please don’t use them, and call us if you see them offered for sale.”

Leominster Fire Chief Robert A. Sideleau II and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey issued a joint statement Monday that the state fire code prohibits such paper lanterns, known as sky lanterns. The fire code also prohibits “flying wish paper” and other free-floating open flames, according to the statement.

A paper lantern carried upward by an open flame caused a fire on the roof of Leominster High School earlier this month, fire officials announced in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

On April 13 at 10:20 p.m., Leominster firefighters responded to the high school for a report of a fire, observing smoke on arrival, according to the statement. Custodial staff informed crews that the fire was on the roof, officials said.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

“Crews approached from the building’s interior, by ground ladder, and by aerial and were able to extinguish it fully a short time later,” the statement said. “They cleared smoke from the interior using a positive pressure ventilation fan.”

The high school was open the next day, and classes were not interrupted, officials said.

The lantern was “likely released from the ground in the area of the school,” said Jake Wark, public information officer at the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, in an email.

“An open flame floating uncontrolled and out of reach can have devastating consequences for people and property,” said Sideleau in the statement. “Under different circumstances, this could have been a life-threatening fire.”

The fire was an accident, Sideleau said.

Advertisement

“We’re very lucky the lantern didn’t land on a home while people were sleeping inside,” he noted.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.