Man in 60s burned by out-of-control Ipswich brush fire

A man in his 60s suffered burns on his fingers and legs following an out-of-control brush fire that spread to a wooded area in Ipswich Monday morning, officials said.

The man was treated on scene and then taken to a Boston trauma center, the Ipswich Fire Department said in a statement.

Firefighters and police went to a Mill Road address at about 10:30 a.m. in response to a report of the fire, the statement said. A brush burning permit had been activated for that location earlier Monday morning.