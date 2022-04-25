Man in 60s burned by out-of-control Ipswich brush fire

A man in his 60s suffered burns on his fingers and legs following an out-of-control brush fire that spread to a wooded area in Ipswich Monday morning, officials said.
The man was treated on scene and then taken to a Boston trauma center, the Ipswich Fire Department said in a statement.
Firefighters and police went to a Mill Road address at about 10:30 a.m. in response to a report of the fire, the statement said. A brush burning permit had been activated for that location earlier Monday morning.
When they arrived, crews found the brush fire had spread to the woods and trees surrounding the pile and also found the injured man, firefighters said.
The Ipswich Department of Public Works provided a bucket truck and a forestry vehicle to cut down burning trees, the statement said.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious, the statement said, but the incident remains under investigation by the Ipswich Fire Department.
