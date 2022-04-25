Man shot to death in Lawrence

Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found with gunshot wounds early Monday in Lawrence, officials said.
Police responded to reports of shots fired on Market Street around 1:49 a.m. Monday, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office.
Arriving officers “located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” prosecutors said in a statement. The man was treated on scene and then rushed to Lawrence General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, prosecutors said.
“Investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence,” prosecutors wrote in an e-mail.
The man’s death is under investigation by Lawrence and State Police and Blodgett’s office. No additional information is currently available.
