Mass. cold case unit aims to identify remains from 1980s-2021

Bristol county’s cold case unit is working to identify a dozen unidentified bodies or skeletal remains that have been found through the years, some dating back nearly four decades.

Traditional methods using fingerprints or dental records have not resulted in their identification, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. At least two cases were determined to be homicides.

“We are trying to identify these remains so that family members can have some closure and to also determine if a crime was committed,” he said in a news release Friday. “Our Cold Case Unit has been successful in solving multiple cold case homicides and previously unsolved violent sexual assaults. The unit is now expanding its efforts to focus on unidentified remains. If anyone has any information related to these cases, please contact us.”