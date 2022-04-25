Meet the artist representing Rhode Island on NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

Think “American Idol” for songwriters. Based on Europe’s hit “ Eurovision Song Contest ,” the live U.S. version sees 56 artists or groups compete in singing their own original song, judged by 56 jurors, with one contestant and one juror from each state and US territory. (Rhode Island’s juror is iHeartMedia on-air personality Kristin Lessard, from WSNE.)

Hueston, 29, who performs under just his last name, closed out the night, representing “the smallest state in the country -- but it’s got a real big personality,” co-host Snoop Dogg said. His song, “Held on Too Long,” was dedicated “to the hard-working people of his home state,” co-host Kelly Clarkson said.

Rhode Island native Cory Hueston’s performance on the premiere of NBC’s “American Song Contest on March 21 hit so hard that the judges sent him straight through to the semi-finals.

Born in Providence, Hueston lived in North Kingstown until he was 8. “Then I went back every summer to see family. NK holds a place in my heart.” He also lived in Exeter “for a year or two” in his early 20s.

Hueston starting out playing guitar, but began singing in 2009. “I was in a band, Trip Don’t Fall, and one day our singer quit before a show,” he told the Globe. They had a choice: cancel the gig or go on with the show. “We needed the money. I told the band, ‘Look I know all the lyrics. I’ll just go out and sing for tonight, and we can find another singer after.’ I went out and sang, and turns out I could sing.”

Formerly the lead singer of The Blancos, Hueston now lives in West Palm Beach, Florida. But he still misses Rhode Island, he said. “A Rhode Island summer is the most beautiful thing on the planet — it’s absolutely gorgeous.” His favorite spot? “Anywhere there’s Del’s lemonade. I love me some Del’s.”

You can watch Hueston’s semi-final performance Mondayat 8 p.m. on NBC. (Information about voting can be found here.) He talked with Globe Rhode Island about his music and his experiences.

On the show, you said people think of coastline and sailing when they think Rhode Island, but that wasn’t your Rhode Island.

Hueston: It wasn’t. We didn’t have a lot of money growing up, my mom worked two jobs, had four sons. It was tough. If [we] got McDonald’s it was a luxury. There was a little church, they would donate food. One year for Christmas, we didn’t really have that much, so we stood in that line. That’s how it was, but we had each other.

Were you always musical?

[Before I was born] my mom was in a band, she was a singer. She’s still a really good singer. She was in a bunch of different bands. [Growing up] she’d play records around the house, always jamming out, singing. From a young age, I always loved music, I didn’t necessarily know that was what I wanted to do yet.

Someone got me a guitar, and I never played it. When we moved to Lantana [Florida], I had no friends, I used to get jumped coming home from school, I was a very angry kid. One day I picked the guitar up. I knew right away: I found my thing.

How old were you then?

10 years old.

And how did you get into songwriting?

Through (Trip Don’t Fall). I really liked writing songs. That was a natural thing for me. I love story-telling.

What was the first song you wrote?

I was about 13. It was called “What Have I Done?” I was a very introspective, old soul.

I would get beat up in school, I’d fight kids, I was living in a rough place, trying to fight my way through it. I’d go to school and have to be this tough guy. When I left school, I’d go play music — it was like two different worlds.

I asked myself: why are we so unconscious sometimes that we can’t look at what we’re doing to the planet? We can’t look at what we’re doing to each other? It’s like we flip that switch and turn into animals. We’re so smart, but we can’t shut that off. So that’s what that song was about: What have I done to this place that I’m living in?

Wow, that’s deep for 13.

[Laughs] I was a pretty deep guy.

What will spark a song, typically?

I’ll make the music first, then I can see a movie in my head of a situation, or something I’ve been through. It’s almost like you’re the instrument to something else higher than you, and its giving you this song.

What’s the story in “Held On Too Long”?

I was going through things in life. My heart was bleeding on the paper. It’s partly about being in a relationship and holding on too long when you knew the whole time that it’s not a good situation.

How did you decide to go on “American Song Contest”?

This guy had reached out to me about “The Voice.” I didn’t want to do “The Voice.” That wasn’t for me. No offense to “The Voice,” but I’m not just a singer; I’m not going to do karaoke — I want to sing my songs.

He called me a couple years later and said, “Hey man, there’s a show called Eurovision; we’re doing the American version — would you like to be on it? It’s an original song contest, you’ll be playing your own songs.” I checked out Eurovision, I thought: “This is cool; I like this.”

You’ve said your songs represent overcoming trauma, and your struggle with mental health.

Yeah, I think as an artist, you’re a little bit crazy. You have a screw loose. It’s not necessarily a bad thing. I feel like sometimes I feel things deeper than the average person. When I’m happy, everyone in the room is laughing, having a good time. But when you get to the darker emotions, that’s when it gets a little tough. I think more people go through [that] than people actually know.

I’ve gotten better about that over the years. I almost approach those situations with gratitude because without those situations, my songs would suck.

You mean writing through the pain?

Yes. Being vulnerable enough to tell a story, that’s not only your story but somebody else’s story. That’s the part that touches my heart, and humbles me, and makes me think this is all worth it. When somebody messages me or writes to me and says: Hey, that song just saved my life. That song just got me through what I was going through.

And that’s what music is supposed to do. It’s supposed to heal you. It’s supposed to put you in such a vulnerable place that you have no choice but to face whatever that things is that you’re bottling up.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.