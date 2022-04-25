Police search for man who broke MBTA bus window after he was asked to wear a mask

Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who kicked and cracked an MBTA bus window, after refusing to wear a face covering, police said in a statement .

An MBTA bus operator in front of the Massachusetts Avenue Orange Line station on April 17 denied service to an unidentified man after he was asked to wear a face covering and refused, Transit Police said.

“This apparently angered the male subject and he kicked the bus front door window causing a spider web crack,” Transit Police said. “The bus had to be removed from service.”

Transit Police said in the statement that anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

