Police search for man who broke MBTA bus window after he was asked to wear a mask

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated April 25, 2022, 8 minutes ago
Transit Police are searching for the identity of a man who allegedly kicked an MBTA bus window after he was denied service.Transit Police

Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who kicked and cracked an MBTA bus window, after refusing to wear a face covering, police said in a statement.

An MBTA bus operator in front of the Massachusetts Avenue Orange Line station on April 17 denied service to an unidentified man after he was asked to wear a face covering and refused, Transit Police said.

“This apparently angered the male subject and he kicked the bus front door window causing a spider web crack,” Transit Police said. “The bus had to be removed from service.”

Transit Police said in the statement that anyone with information can contact detectives at 617-222-1050 or text an anonymous tip to 873873.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @matt_yan12.

