R.I. graduate student, 23, charged with child rape allegedly captured on Snapchat

Jared A. Soltys appeared Monday in Plymouth District Court where a not guilty plea was entered for him on charges of rape of a child and procuring alcohol for a person under 21, records show. He was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail.

A 23-year-old Providence man was arraigned on a child rape charge Monday after a Snapchat video allegedly showed him having a sexual encounter with two underage girls in a vehicle in Hanson, Mass., according to authorities and legal filings.

“As I stated in court, I am simply asking that the privacy of all of the parties be respected, including the defendant and his family, and that the judicial proceedings be permitted to run their course unimpeded by outside commentary,” O’Brien wrote.

A police report filed in court said the case unfolded Saturday at 1:29 a.m., when a juvenile male went to the Hanson police station with his mother and reported seeing the video clip in question, which showed two girls, identified in court papers as Victim 1 and Victim 2, and Soltys in an SUV in the area of Pleasant Street around 12:10 a.m.

Police later located the vehicle on Meadow Lane and observed Soltys in the driver’s seat with the two girls in the back seat, the report said. Soltys initially told police he was 16, the report said, and officers spotted a bottle of vodka behind the driver’s seat while the girls were being removed from the vehicle.

Soltys later told police after they found his wallet and license in the SUV that he met the girls through Snapchat and came to Hanson “just to hang out as friends,” the report said. He allegedly denied that he or the girls had been drinking and said to police, “Can you please let me go? I’m begging you,” according to the filing.

Police said that when an officer explained that he’d seen the video of Soltys and the girls, Soltys then allegedly admitted that Victim 1 had performed a sexual act on him. Police told him the girls were 12 and 13.

“Jared began to weep and stated, ‘I didn’t know. I’m begging you please just charge me for the other thing,’” an apparent reference to the vodka, the report said.

Court filings show Soltys is a graduate student in Rhode Island, though it was not immediately clear which school he’s enrolled in. He has no prior criminal record, filings show.

