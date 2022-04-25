Search continues for killer of Concord, N.H., couple shot multiple times on hiking trail

Reid, 67, and Djeswende P. Reid, 66, who shared a passion for the outdoors, were shot multiple times sometime last week alongside the Marsh Loop Trail in the Granite State’s capital city, a double homicide that remains under investigation by Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord and State police.

The Concord, N.H., couple murdered while walking along a hiking trail last week had moved back to New England after Stephen L. Reid had retired from USAID, the federal agency that provides international disaster relief and works to develop emerging economies, the family said Monday.

The deaths of Djeswende Reid, 66, and Stephen Reid, 67, have been ruled homicides, New Hampshire officials say.

The Reids were last seen around 2:20 p.m. on April 18 leaving the Alton Woods apartment complex where they lived for a walk on the trail, part of the Broken Ground Trails network in Concord, officials said. They were reported missing to police last Wednesday when Stephen Reid failed to keep a planned meeting with relatives, officials said.

The couple’s bodies were found Thursday, and the medical examiner concluded that both died from multiple gunshot wounds.

In a statement provided to the Globe Monday, the Reids’ two adult children and other relatives said Stephen Reid was a native of Concord who spent more than three decades working for the USAID, the federal agency charged with providing international disaster relief. His wife, Djeswende, who was known as Wendy, accompanied him on his postings for the agency.

About three years ago, the couple moved back to Concord when Stephen Reid retired, the family said.

“Steve’s thirty-plus year career as an international development specialist in service to the world’s most vulnerable through USAID humanitarian projects could not have been made possible without the love, care and support of Wendy who also helped recently-resettled refugees acclimate and thrive in the United States,’' the family said in the statement.

Stephen Reid joined the Peace Corps after graduating from college, and spent four years assigned to West Africa. The couple met in Washington, D.C., when Djeswende was in the region attending college through an athletic scholarship, the family said.

“They bonded over their mutual love of adventure and fitness,’' the family said.

In a posting on its Instagram account about the missing couple, Concord police headlined the statement with, “Have you seen the Reids?” Then, last Thursday, the question became “Who killed the Reids?” after their bodies were found off the popular hiking trail.

“This is a tragedy. It’s something that it came out of nowhere,” Concord Police Deputy Chief John Thomas said last week. “We are doing our due diligence, investing all of our resources working with our state and local partners to bring this case was successful resolution.”

In the missing persons post, Concord police said the couple’s vehicles were “parked in their usual places” and that there was “no known medical history or domestic violence for either person.” Neither of the Reids owned firearms, police said, but were known to take frequent walks along the trails near their home.

“Their absence and lack of communication with family/friends is uncharacteristic and their disappearance is of significant concern,” police said last Wednesday, before the bodies were found.

Following the discovery of the slain couple, authorities said they do not believe there is an ongoing security threat to the public, but also cautioned residents to be vigilant. Police were also expected to step up patrols near hiking trails, officials said Friday.

A Formella spokesman said Monday the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. No motive has been publicly identified in the killings.

In their statement, the family expressed their appreciation to law enforcement for their “extraordinary efforts over the last week in the investigation of the deaths of our loved ones....We ask for your support by providing any information that would be helpful to the ongoing investigation.”

The couple lived at the Alton Woods apartment complex where several residents on Saturday said they frequent the Broken Ground Trails, but in the wake of the murders, they are less willing to do so.

“That they were shot multiple times, that’s the really frightening part,” said Conny Von Nordsiek, 73, who lives at the apartment complex. “These two older people out for a hike, killed for no reason in what reminds you of a gangland shooting. I’m older, and it makes me think twice about walking there.”

Von Nordsiek said she often hikes the trails with her dog, who accompanied her on a stroll inside the complex Saturday.

“Notice, we are not there walking today,” she said.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Information from prior Globe coverage was used in this report.

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent Andrew Brinker contributed to this report.

