This interactive mirror gives you hair and skin recommendations, talks you through tutorials, and more

The mirror was a hit, but not just with his girlfriend. She posted the image on social media where it garnered significant reaction, and Onikoyi saw that his hand-crafted gift could become the start of a new product.

A few years ago, Toye Onikoyi was trying to figure out what he was going to give his girlfriend for their anniversary. They had a tradition of hand-making presents, and this particular year he had the idea of creating a mirror for her with affirmations and items she loved: Notes that told her she was beautiful. Her calendar of important events. Memories of weekend trips back home.

Onikoyi is now the co-founder and CEO of Muse Interactive, which produces the “Muse Mirror.”

Toye Onikoyi co-founder and CEO of Muse Interactive in their home office in Providence, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Q: What is the Muse Mirror, and how does it work?

Onikoyi: I want people to look at themselves and feel like it’s the best version of themselves. Using the mirror, you’ll be able to monitor changes in your skin, it will give you recommendations of different products to use depending on your skin type, you’ll be able to virtually “try on” make up (and other looks, like hair dye), and the mirror will provide recommendations on products depending on your skin type and color.

We use augmented reality for the virtual “try ons,” which is similar to a Snapchat or Instagram (story) filter. There are also skincare or makeup tutorials that you can watch through the mirror. And we’ll be continuously adding new features. The mirror is also equipped with hand-gesture controls, LED dimmable lights, a built-in camera, and two stereo speakers.

People can use the mirror in a variety of ways, but at the core of it is what I gave my girlfriend in that original gift, which is receiving and hearing those affirmations.

Q: How does the mirror know what kind of skincare recommendations would work for your skin type and sensitivity level?

Onikoyi: You’ll be feeding the mirror information on top of the AI-technology. You’ll be telling the mirror if you have oily, dry, or combination skin; your environment; your diet; among other key facts. On top of that, the mirror will be able to conduct a skin-mapping analysis of your skin using its built-in camera. As the mirror collects more data on your skin care, we’ll be able to refine those recommendations — whether it be products, face exercises, or lifestyle changes.

Q: Do those recommendations just name specific ingredients — like vitamin C or hyaluronic acid — or does it pick out top brands for the user to purchase as well?

Onikoyi: It’s a bit of both. When a user receives recommendations on the mirror, there’s a link to purchase the products from a third-party site. But we are looking to partner with some brands on both a local (to New England) and national level.

From left: Larry Adigun co-founder of Muse Interactive, Etebom Samuel, software developer at Muse Interactive and Toye Onikoyi co-founder and CEO of Muse Interactive in their home office in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Q: For the tutorials feature: Can’t someone just look up a video on their phone?

Onikoyi: We’re trying to create a whole new user experience where you’re able to look at yourself and multitask by following the tutorials at the same time. There’s a YouTube app directly on the mirror. But we are also creating our own library of videos that will be exclusive to the mirror. This is similar to what Peloton does — they sell a product and then have videos that are exclusive to their users. We’re starting to work with local makeup artists and content creators in our own communities first to create tutorials and then will eventually start doing some outreach.

Q: How could the Muse Mirror help content creators?

Onikoyi: Because the mirror has a built-in camera, you can take pictures, videos, and use social media apps like TikTok, Instagram, or Snapchat. It makes posting and creating content easier.

Q: Can you travel with the mirror?

Onikoyi: The mirror is not battery-powered, and you’re supposed to plug it in (it’s also designed to protect from water splashes and built-up moisture in bathrooms). But you can travel with it as long as there’s an outlet to plug it back in when you get to your destination. The mirror weighs about 30 pounds.

Q: Have you spoken to makeup artists to see how they feel about the Muse Mirror?

Onikoyi: We recently spoke to a celebrity makeup artist who has a client who gets distracted on their phone when their makeup is getting done. But with the Muse Mirror, they can actually watch something (you can access third-party apps, like Netflix, on the mirror) or listen to music while seeing their makeup look take shape.

But also, the mirror allows you to virtually try looks on with your own skin color, hair color, and face shape. This is much better than trying to find images of people online who probably don’t have the same skin color (or other similar features) and hoping the look is going to match or look the way you want it to. Allowing clients to “try on” these looks first, before starting, could save time and product for the makeup artist.

Q: Is the Muse Mirror available for purchase now?

Onikoyi: It’s currently available for pre-sale for $799 (there are financing options). We launched for pre-orders on March 4, and everyone will receive their Muse Mirror in July.

Q: Do you have any investors?

Onikoyi: We don’t have any investors right now. We’re trying the bootstrap model to see how far we can get (without investors or venture capitalists).

Q: How does this product fit into your background?

Onikoyi: I was born and raised in Providence to Nigerian immigrants. I went through Providence Schools, graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 2016 with a degree in electrical engineering. But I was also teaching myself about software. After I graduated, I took a position as a software developer at Rite Solutions in Middletown and was there for about five-and-a-half years. Throughout that time, though, I was building the mirror.

Q: What challenges are you facing, and how will you overcome them?

Onikoyi: This is a new type of product and it’s a very hands-on, visual product. People need to see it, work with it, and play with it in-person. They can’t get the same value by looking at it online. So we’re looking to get into specific malls, get in front of customers, and educate them about the mirror and how it could benefit them. During the entire month of May, we will have a pop-up in the Providence Place Mall.

