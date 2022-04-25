This Maine island, with cozy cabin, is on the market for $339,000

Located in Wohoa Bay, between the towns of Addison and Jonesport, the 1.5-acre property features a cozy cabin with plenty of windows, providing sweeping views of the water. There’s no septic or sewer or running water, but there is an outhouse and an outdoor shower.

Duck Ledges Island in Maine is up for sale for $339,000.

Want to get away from it all and take off to your own private island?

Billy Milliken, who owns Duck Ledges with his partner, Julie Farris, said they want any prospective buyers to spend a night out there before purchasing this unique property.

Duck Ledges Island in Maine is on the market for $339,000. (Dean Tyler Photography) Dean Tyler Photography

“We both share the same sentiment towards the island — it’s near and dear to us,” Milliken said in a phone interview. “It’s really a special place.”

Advertisement

The 540-square-foot cabin was built in 2009. It features wood floors and a loft bedroom at the top of a ladder.

“There is no better place to spend the weekend in the world!” states the listing on the Bold Coast Properties Group’s website. “The ledges surrounding the island are loaded with seals for constant entertainment. As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else. The cottage is well constructed and just a few feet from sand beaches on both sides. Good anchorage and good landing points at any tide.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

The 540-square-foot cabin on Duck Ledges features wood flooring and lots of windows. (Dean Tyler Photography) Dean Tyler Photography

Milliken said he wants the new owner to have “appreciation for the island.”

“That’s important to me and my partner, Julie,” he said. “It’s not just for them, it’s for me. We need to feel good about it. That’s just as important as the money. Actually it’s more important than the money.”

Milliken said the cabin is built like a “fortress.”

“It’s withstood all the storms,” he said.

When you’re out there, all you can see is “spruce-clad islands and open ocean,” he said.

Advertisement

When you’re surrounded by nature like that, “it makes yourself feel small,” he said. “There’s so much out there that can’t be articulated. You can really find yourself.”

Milliken said he hopes to find a buyer who is “kind-hearted” and “enjoys nature and will appreciate and respect the surroundings” and that the new owner will bring others out there to experience it.

“When you have something as magical as this, it should be shared,” he said.

The cabin has one bedroom, which is located in a loft space that's accessible by a ladder. (Dean Tyler Photography) Dean Tyler Photography





















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.