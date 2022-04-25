Trains from NYC to the Berkshires set to begin this summer

Amtrak made the announcement alongside the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, the New York State Department of Transportation, and officials from both states.

Announced Monday, the Berkshire Flyer, a pilot seasonal passenger rail service, will begin service on July 8 and continue through the summer — and again during the summer of 2023.

Soon, passengers can take a train from Pittsfield to New York City, all within about four hours.

“We are pleased to work together with our partner agencies to run passenger train service between Pittsfield and New York City on weekends during the busiest tourist times this summer,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Western Massachusetts and the Berkshire Region offer a whole host of cultural and recreational opportunities during the summer and we hope this pilot service will encourage even more visitors to this part of our state.”

The service will operate on weekends during the summer months, including a Friday afternoon departure from New York’s Pennsylvania Station to Pittsfield, via Albany-Rensselaer station in New York, the agencies said.

Return trips will be available Sunday afternoons, and trains in both directions will make several stops along the way, the statement said.

A similar schedule is expected for next year, the agencies said.

The Berkshire Flyer pilot will be evaluated to see if the service should continue, and further determinations will be made regarding scheduling, infrastructure improvements, or possible service changes, the agencies said.

“Passenger rail is an essential ingredient for a healthy economy, a healthy environment, and a healthy workforce,” Senator Ed Markey said in the statement. “Improving rail is an important step forward in combatting climate change, increasing economic opportunities, and allowing the tourism industry in the Berkshires to continue to flourish.”

Efforts to look at passenger service between the Berkshires and New York have been ongoing since 2018, the agencies said. Conversations regarding this have included various Berkshire County groups, municipal officials, and elected leaders.

To prepare for the Berkshire Flyer’s service this year, Amtrak, MassDOT, and NYSDOT have worked with CSX Transportation after they made an agreement to use CSX’s tracks, the statement said.

“We’re appreciative of the support and cooperation of CSX for the Berkshire Flyer service, which will offer a more comfortable and convenient transportation option, that’s also more environmentally friendly, for people traveling between New York City and Berkshire County, along with easy access to musical performances at Tanglewood,” Amtrak President and Chief Executive Stephen Gardner said in the statement.

All the same amenities as expected on other Amtrak trains will be available on the Berkshire Flyer, the agencies said.

Passengers looking to climb aboard can begin to buy tickets in May via Amtrak.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.