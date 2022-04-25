Two neighbors in Providence spent spring break helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland

Pearson looked at pictures with friends, snapshots of their kids playing at the park, videos of dance recitals, and sunny family barbecues — not much different than her life in Providence. But after the Russian invasion, there were no recent posts.

She opened her phone and exchanged messages with them on WhatsApp, an instant-messaging service. But when she went to their Instagram accounts on Feb. 23, she realized that their lives had come to a standstill.

PROVIDENCE — After a week helping Ukrainian refugees in Poland, Meredith Pearson came back to Providence and started looking for ways to stay in touch with the people she had helped flee the war in the democratic republic.

“That just felt so real,” said Pearson, a stay-at-home mother of three teenagers, a volunteer for FEMA and Red Cross, and a former human rights advocate for the International Labor Organization. “It hit so close to home — how, suddenly, the life you think you were living with your family can be taken from you.”

In March, Pearson responded to a Twitter call out by Amherst, Mass., international law professor and author Charli Carpenter asking people to spend spring break helping refugees in Poland, a country slightly smaller than New Mexico. Lorne Adrain, a former candidate for mayor of Providence, and Jim Buehler, who owns an investment firm, saw Pearson’s work in Ukraine and later booked their own trip.

Since the war began, more than 2.9 million Ukrainian refugees have flooded into neighboring Poland, which has 15.4 percent of its residents living in poverty. However, the country has taken pride in the fact that there are no refugee encampments in the country.

“They (Poles) swear that every person coming over will have a solid roof over their head,” Buehler said. “They are very proud of that. There are no encampments.”

Pearson, who has experience working for emergency services, was concerned that showing up at a humanitarian crisis 4,000 miles away could create problems for international relief agencies trying to manage a crisis. She reached out to Carpenter and asked, “Are you sure?”

“I don’t know the culture or the language,” Pearson said. “I worked tangentially in the nonprofit world, and I know it’s not useful to people to show up at a crisis. Usually, it does more harm than good, but she made a convincing argument that help was needed. She was right on.”

Pearson said the work on the ground at the border was “completely ad hoc,” and she did not see the United Nations or the Red Cross. World Central Kitchen stations were set up in Poland and Ukraine serving close to 300,000 meals daily.

There wasn’t a lot of structure on the ground for humanitarian aid, and Carpenter guided Pearson to an informal network of international volunteers, including one gentleman who was organizing a transport system with a clipboard.

Pearson opened a GoFundMe page for donations before she left with hopes of raising $1,000 to support her effort to “Shuttle and Care for Ukrainian Refugees.” It has raised more than $65,000.

“When I described the efforts at the border as ad hoc I had no idea how true that was,” wrote Pearson in a progress update on GoFundMe. “This guy with the clipboard is the entire transport system at the border of Hrebenne where I have been for much of the past week. He showed up at the start of the war and noticed that refugees were crossing through the border with no good way to get to the official reception center 10km away or anywhere else they needed or wanted to go. With a pen, paper and clipboard he has been matching those who come over with drivers who have shown up offering to help: 6 people to Berlin, 2 adults and 2 babies who need car seats to Warsaw, a family of 3 to the reception center, and so on. And with a ragtag group of other volunteers (like myself), he makes this work. He had run out of money and needed to go home. I asked what he needed to stay longer and gave it to him. I cannot overstate the impact of this man in easing the burdens of the refugees. He’s still there now because of us.”

Pearson said the refugees she helped were tired and exhausted from days of travel. They were worried about family still in Ukraine — sons, fathers, and elderly relatives who refused to leave or were unable to.

“I would love to be able to go back,” she said. “I feel really connected with the people I met while I was working there. I also feel connected to the people sending direct support inside Ukraine, an amazing evolution of the money we were able to raise.”

Pearson’s work set the stage for Adrain and Buehler who joined the same network of volunteers when Pearson returned home.

Adrain and Buehler, who also booked last-minute trips, took a break from work for 12 days (March 23-April 3), to help in Poland after an informational Zoom call with Pearson. The former University of Rhode Island fraternity brothers rendezvoused in Warsaw where they rented a nine-person Mercedes van and filled it with generators on their way to the border.

Adrain said he made the trip because he was “itching to do more” than making donations and offering to host a Ukrainian family. Dorcas International of Rhode Island, which provides programs and services for immigrants and refugees, said it could be years before the state receives any humanitarian refugees.

The federal government said in March it planned to accept 100,000 humanitarian refugees from Ukraine.

Adrain and Buehler were always together as they transported refugees from Hrebeene and Lubaczow. They took families to airports, train stations, or other towns in Poland. They gave them cash.

In the one day of preparation Buehler had before he left, he packed his bags with Harry Potter toothpaste kits for children and bought out all the travel kits at two Walmarts. He took 10 soccer balls and stuffed everything into two suitcases.

“I’m thinking I’d never done this before,” Buehler said. “We already had a shopping list when we hit the ground running. They wanted us to buy a few chainsaws, gloves, and knee pads. This was for firemen or cutting down trees to block Russian vehicles in Ukraine.

“I thought, I’m going to buy a chainsaw and I will affect a Russian vehicle not being able to pass.”

They joined a network of drivers connected in a group text on WhatsApp, where people posted pickups for refugees, and whoever was available responded. The effort is kept going by gas donations that Adrain and Buehler have continued to contribute.

Jim Buehler and a new young friend from Ukraine are all smiles as the little girl receives some Easter treats from Buehler. Jim Buehler and Lorne Adrain

One moment Adrain still remembers is when he and Buehler picked up a mother and son to take them to the train station. The woman, 65, was pushing her disabled son in a wheelchair and toting all their belongings in a black plastic trash bag. When they arrived in Warsaw, the woman’s bag broke open when she left the van.

Buehler ran to a nearby mall and despite a language barrier found a huge rolling suitcase and packed their belongings inside.

The men estimate they transported five or six families, approximately 200 miles daily.

Adrain, now back home, said it was an unforgettable experience that has taken a heavy toll. Buehler said he’s thinking of returning in June.

“I have plenty of things here that are important and inspiring but the experience of being there and experiencing the very sad, dried tears on kids’ cheeks coming across the border, and moms struggling, and mothers not knowing if husbands and sons will come back,” Adrain said. “At the same time, there is gratitude for all the volunteers. The generosity of the Polish people. The creativity of volunteers from all over the world. That’s a pretty heavy emotional experience.”

URI alumni and Theta Chi fraternity brothers Jim Buehler, front, and Lorne Adrain, pause before loading generators into a van to assist Ukrainians as they fight to defend their country and millions flee their war-torn country. Jim Buehler and Lorne Adrain

Adrain said the Polish people’s willingness to help strangers was the “most significant demonstration of generosity that I’ve seen in my lifetime.”

“Coming back home, going back into my regular routine of stuff, I’m OK with it,” Adrain said. “I have to tell you, I miss the intensity of the emotion of that experience. I’m dreaming about it and thinking about it all the time. I am so fearful and sad for the people of Ukraine. It’s in some ways a bit overwhelming.”

Adrain said people can help these volunteers by giving money to groups like the Kosciuszko Foundation. He said 100 percent of the money goes to places in Poland where the money is put into the pockets of the Ukrainian people or to buy things like generators. The group is also buying seeds to be distributed later in Ukraine so people can grow their own food, and purchasing Ukrainian books that will be distributed to schools in Poland.

During his interview with the Globe, Buehler said his phone buzzed multiple times from the chain of messages on WhatsApp that he still receives:

“I have six people here, does anyone have a van? Hey guys, I’m having trouble getting over the border, they have no rules.

“I have three people, do you know where they can stay in Warsaw?”

There is still a lot of work to be done, and the war in Ukraine continues.

“For me, the whole experience was about showing up,” Adrain said. “It was a good reminder for me that when anyone is abused, when anyone has been treated badly, the rest of us have to show up, or we’re next.”

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.