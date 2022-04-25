What Judge McConnell has learned while leading the Crossroads Rhode Island board

With US District Court Chief Judge John J. McConnell Jr. stepping away as chairman (but remaining on the board), Julie Duffy, an executive vice president at Textron, is expected to be named chairwoman at a meeting tomorrow.

Crossroads Rhode Island, the state’s largest service agency for the unhoused, is about to elect a new board chair.

Q: Why is now the right time to be stepping away as chair of the Crossroads board?

McConnell: I’ve been chair for 11 years and my term as chair is expiring. I’m excited to remain on the board, though. While there is never a perfect time for a transition, I am confident that Crossroads is in a strong place and we have a dynamic new board chair -- Julie Duffy -- who will push the organization even further. Julie will give us fresh eyes and will help us approach the big challenges we face in the state, from low income housing affordability to access to health care to safe shelter for people who need it, with renewed energy.

Q: I’m curious how your view on solving homelessness has evolved during your time on the board. Did you come in with one idea and have it change over time?

McConnell: When I first joined the Crossroads board, I thought our job was to make people experiencing homelessness comfortable: keep them fed, keep them warm, and make sure they aren’t sleeping on the sidewalk. It’s still important that we provide people with safe shelter, especially when they are in crisis. But looking back, I now see that I viewed the work through a very narrow lens.

Over the past decade, I’ve learned so much about the root causes of homelessness, and I’ve developed a deep belief that the only proven solution to homelessness is housing, and that when we get folks into housing first, we can much more effectively support the rest of their needs, whether it’s substance use disorder, unemployment, or any of the other contributing factors that often lead to homelessness.

Q: Your day job is serving as the chief judge of the United States District Court for the District of Rhode Island. Is there something our legal system should be doing better when it comes to addressing homelessness?

McConnell: We need to stop dealing with issues of homelessness and addiction and other societal programs through the criminal justice system. Housing really is a foundational need. If we can connect housing with health care and connect housing with education, more people will have stability.

But when people are housing insecure, they are more likely to find themselves involved in the criminal justice system. I see people in my courtroom far too often who would be much, much better served in the social services system than the criminal justice system.

It’s not just the moral and ethical thing to do. It makes financial sense, too. Temporary rental assistance and access to health care are a lot cheaper in the long run than having someone bouncing around the justice system for years and years.

Q: What’s the number one thing Rhode Island lawmakers can do to get more people into permanent housing?

McConnell: I don’t want to weigh in on specific legislation or budgets because of my role with the courts, but I would say the biggest thing any policy maker, business leader, civic leader can do to get more people into permanent housing is support the construction and rehabilitation of more housing.

We need at least 2,500 low-income additional units to effectively end homelessness in Rhode Island. That’s not a moonshot. There’s federal funding available, and there are underutilized facilities across the state that can be converted quickly to low-income apartments.

I’d also say that housing and homeless advocates and providers need to stick together. For the first time in my decade doing this work, I’ve seen advocates aligned on big-picture goals. We can’t go back to a time when dozens and dozens of individual organizations with similar missions are forced to compete in a zero-sum game.

