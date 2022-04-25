3 reasons why Elon Musk buying Twitter won’t impact American politics in a dramatic way

Musk, the Tesla founder and reportedly the world’s richest person, made a bid to take over Twitter earlier in the month. After the company temporarily blocked his bid, he was able to seal the deal on Monday.

Everywhere else the story has stiff competition from the war in Ukraine, Wall Street gyrations, the latest in the French presidential election, or even the Celtics’ strong performance in the NBA playoffs.

Elon Musk’s purchase of the social media platform Twitter has been big news – especially on Twitter.

This has led some to wonder if it will be the end of Twitter as we know it. Others are curious about the possible political impact, saying Musk’s statements about an open, “free speech” Twitter are a signal that he would allow former President Trump to get back on the platform. Trump had his Twitter and Facebook accounts suspended shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

But all the fuss about what Musk’s ownership could be like and how it could dramatically alter the nature of American politics is overblown. Here are three reasons why.

1. Few Americans are even on Twitter

Twitter, as a platform, does play an outsized role in setting the news agenda and narratives on developments from Capitol Hill to Hollywood to Wall Street to Main Street. That’s because journalists and newsmakers talk to each other on the platform, both directly and indirectly.

But the truth is that there just aren’t many average Americans who are on Twitter. Research this year has found that only 23 percent of Americans use Twitter and fewer than half of them say they use it every day. Users are 70 percent male and generally wealthy. Many of those who are on Twitter never participate. Another study found that only 25 percent of Twitter accounts were responsible for 97 percent of the content on the site.

2. The political impact of Twitter is already unclear

While Twitter is a place where news influencers congregate at all hours, it’s unclear what its impact is on voters.

President Biden’s aides were so disillusioned by the constant criticism on Twitter of the former vice president during the 2020 race, especially in the primary season, that they would constantly remind people that “Twitter isn’t real life.”

Given that Biden is now in the White House, they do have a point.

As for Trump, the loss of Twitter privileges hasn’t proven to be his undoing. Trump isn’t in everyone’s Twitter feed anymore, but he has found other ways to be heard. Republicans are now scared he will attack them in a lengthy statement, instead of in 240 characters on Twitter. Those statements now often end up repeated on Twitter, anyway.

3. Twitter, structurally, is a bunch of echo chambers

While there are some bigger voices than others on the platform, Twitter’s very nature means that users pick who to follow and their basic experience.

So let’s consider the worst-case scenario envisioned by critics: Musk removes content moderation and doesn’t kick off bad actors, and the general Twitter discourse gets worse. Even posts by the most objectionable groups would tend to be siloed, aimed at the audience that has already has signed up for them.

That said, if there are fewer content moderators, then bullying and harassment could be an even bigger problem that it is now on the platform. Musk’s decision on that could ultimately be a business one, not a political one, though. If people feel the platform is just awful, users could just stop showing up, just as Facebook’s growth has slowed.

American politics was broken before Twitter came along. Twitter didn’t fix it. And Musk owning Twitter can’t break it much further.





James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.