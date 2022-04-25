Judge holds Trump in contempt over documents in New York AG’s inquiry

“Mr. Trump: I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” said Engoron of state Supreme Court in Manhattan, before he held Trump in contempt and banged his gavel.

The judge, Arthur F. Engoron, ordered Trump to comply with a subpoena seeking records and assessed a fine of $10,000 per day until he satisfies the court’s requirements. In essence, the judge concluded that Trump had failed to cooperate with the attorney general, Letitia James, and follow the court’s orders.

NEW YORK — A New York judge Monday held Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to turn over documents to the state’s attorney general, an extraordinary rebuke of the former president.

Attorneys for Trump had argued that they conducted a thorough search for the records being sought by investigators and found no new documents to provide. But Engoron decided the attorneys had not provided sufficient detail about how they searched.

The contempt order could be short-lived. If Alina Habba, one of Trump’s attorneys, files a sworn statement detailing every step that was taken to locate potential documents, the judge might be satisfied, lawyers close to the case said. Habba said after the hearing that she intended to file such a statement, potentially by the end of the day.

Habba also said she intended to appeal the ruling.

“All documents responsive to the subpoena were produced to the attorney general months ago,” Habba said. “This does not even come close to meeting the standard on a motion for contempt.”

At the hearing, Engoron objected to an earlier statement from Trump’s attorneys regarding their efforts to search for documents, calling it “woefully insufficient” and “boilerplate.”

It failed, he said, to outline “what, who, where, when and how any search was conducted.”

The ruling — and Engoron’s comments — represent a significant victory for James, whose office is conducting a civil investigation into whether Trump falsely inflated the value of his assets in annual financial statements.

In January, James, a Democrat, said her office had concluded that the Trump Organization had engaged in “fraudulent or misleading” practices involving the statements. But she said she would continue to investigate before deciding whether to sue Trump or his company.

Although James does not have the authority to file criminal charges, her civil inquiry is running parallel to a criminal investigation led by the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, who is examining some of the same conduct.

James’s office is participating in that separate investigation, which had appeared to be nearing an indictment of Trump earlier this year, before Bragg raised concerns about prosecutors’ ability to prove their case. Bragg, also a Democrat, inherited the inquiry from his predecessor after taking office Jan. 1.

The ruling Monday presents a roadblock for Trump as he continues to battle the attorney general’s investigation. James has sought to question the former president and two of his children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as part of her inquiry, and attorneys for the Trump family are seeking to block the questioning. (In the fall of 2020, James questioned another of Trump’s children, Eric Trump, as part of her investigation.)

In March, Engoron sided with James, ordering the former president and his children to be deposed. The Trumps have appealed that ruling.

This month, lawyers from James’s office said Trump had declined to turn over documents in response to eight separate requests and called for him to be held in contempt and assessed a daily fine of $10,000 as long as he continued to not cooperate.

Trump’s attorneys had said the requests were “grossly overbroad” and did not “adequately” describe the requested materials.

Habba said in a document filed with the court last week that Trump did not have any of the documents that James had requested and that any such documents, if they existed, would be in the possession of the Trump Organization.

She added that James had filed the motion for contempt without warning, “seemingly in an effort to turn this matter into a public spectacle.”

But lawyers for James’s office said they believe that at least some of Trump’s documents have not been turned over. In one filing, her lawyers mentioned a filing cabinet at the company that contained the former president’s files and noted that he used Post-it Notes to pass messages to employees.

According to James, Trump’s attorney said that a file of Trump’s correspondence had not been searched, in part because the business had determined that Trump was not involved in preparing his financial statements.

James called that assertion improbable and referred to a statement affixed to the financial statements that says: “Donald J. Trump is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation” of the valuations.

In a separate case in federal court, Trump sued James, seeking to halt her civil inquiry and have her removed from the Manhattan district attorney’s criminal investigation. That case is ongoing.