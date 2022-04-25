Marjorie Taylor Greene, in text to Mark Meadows, raised topic of martial law to keep Trump in power

According to CNN, Greene raised the topic in a text to Meadows on Jan. 17, 2021, more than a week after the insurrection and days before Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

News of the text messages, which was first reported Monday by CNN , comes days after Greene testified in a separate case that she could not recall whether she had advocated for martial law at the time.

WASHINGTON - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in January 2021 that some members of Congress were calling for Donald Trump to impose martial law to remain president, according to text messages Meadows recently provided to the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Jan. 17, 2021 In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall law. I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!



Greene's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In an earlier text message, Greene also sought help from Meadows as she and other Republican members of Congress prepared to object to the counting of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. She alluded to having met previously with Rudy Giuliani, who was Trump's personal attorney at the time.

Marjorie Taylor Greene Dec. 31, 2020 Good morning Mark, I'm here in DC. We have to get organized for the 6th. I would like to meet with Rudy Giuliani again. We didn't get to speak with him long. Also anyone who can help. We are getting a lot of members on board. And we need to lay out the best case for each state. I'll be over at CPI this afternoon.



Giuliani was one of several Trump advisers who met at a "command center" at the Willard Hotel ahead of Jan. 6, The Washington Post previously reported.

Last week, while testifying about her alleged role in the Jan. 6 attack as part of a case seeking to disqualify her from seeking reelection, Greene said she could not remember whether she urged Trump to impose martial law.

"I don't recall," Greene said in response to questioning by an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case.

"So you're not denying you did it?" Andrew G. Celli Jr. "You just don't remember?"

"I don't remember," Greene replied.

The exchange marked one of dozens of times during Friday's hearing that Greene said she could not recall her tweets or statements related to the Capitol attack. Greene's appearance in an Atlanta courtroom was one of the first times a member of Congress has been questioned under oath about the attack.

The case against Greene was brought by Free Speech for People, a campaign-finance reform organization, on behalf of a group of voters from her district. The Free Speech group alleges that Greene, who has become a lightning rod for controversy and has gained a reputation as one of the Republican Party's most hard-right members, helped facilitate the ransacking of the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of Biden's win.

The Washington Post’s Jacqueline Alemany and Matt Brown contributed to this report.