Texas appeals court delays execution of Melissa Lucio

By JUAN A. LOZANO The Associated Press,Updated April 25, 2022, 1 hour ago
Supporters of death row inmate Melissa Lucio, including Justin Rosario, left to right, Mark Anthony Vasquez, April Agosto and Amerika Leija, waited in the Governor's Public Reception Room at the Capitol, in Austin, Texas, on Monday April 25, 2022, for a decision from the Board of Pardons and Paroles about her clemency.Jay Janner/Associated Press

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of a woman amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities, and even some of the jurors who sentenced her to death.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted a request by Melissa Lucio’s lawyers for a stay of execution so a lower court can review her claims that new evidence in her case would exonerate her. It was not immediately known when the lower court begin reviewing her case.

Lucio has been set for lethal injection on Wednesday for the 2007 death of her daughter Mariah in Harlingen, a city of about 75,000 in Texas’ southern tip.

The execution stay was announced minutes before the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had been set to consider her clemency application to either commute her death sentence or grant her a 120-day reprieve.

