LETTERS

Biden’s inaction at the border

Updated April 25, 2022, 1 hour ago
Vice President Kamala Harris listens to a question during a news conference, June 7, 2021, at the National Palace in Guatemala City. President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and almost immediately, numbers of migrants exceeded expectations. Biden and senior officials talked tough — "Do not come," Harris warned, repeating herself for emphasis.Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Re the column by Marcela García blaming the Texas governor for Joe Biden’s problems (“The high costs of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s political stunts,” Opinion, April 18): The fact is, what the Texas governor is doing is a direct result of Joe Biden’s immigration policies on the border. Why not write a column about the failures of the Biden-Harris administration in regard to protecting our border? When was the last time you heard anything out of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposed to be the czar fixing the border? Actions create reactions, and Biden’s lack of action solving the border problem has created a mess.

James E. Joyce

Edgartown

