Biden’s inaction at the border

Re the column by Marcela García blaming the Texas governor for Joe Biden’s problems (“The high costs of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s political stunts,” Opinion, April 18): The fact is, what the Texas governor is doing is a direct result of Joe Biden’s immigration policies on the border. Why not write a column about the failures of the Biden-Harris administration in regard to protecting our border? When was the last time you heard anything out of Vice President Kamala Harris, who is supposed to be the czar fixing the border? Actions create reactions, and Biden’s lack of action solving the border problem has created a mess.

James E. Joyce