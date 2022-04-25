Dems tackle a presidential primary revolution

The two states’ outsized role in the nominating process — maintaining a virtual duopoly in early voting for half a century — is now being threatened as the Democratic National Committee weighs a major shake-up in the electoral calendar for 2024.

Democratic Party officials are on the verge of a truly revolutionary advance in their approach to nominating the party’s next presidential candidate. And that crashing you hear is the sound of the political privilege of Iowa and New Hampshire crumbling.

In 2020, the Iowa caucuses were a fiasco, fraught with technical glitches that delayed the results for days.

As for New Hampshire, well, congratulations to the winner: Senator Bernie Sanders, followed by Pete Buttigieg, now US secretary of transportion.

The current occupant of the White House finished fourth in Iowa and fifth in New Hampshire. It wasn’t until South Carolina that Joe Biden scored his first victory before dominating on Super Tuesday.

But this isn’t or shouldn’t be about punishing Iowa for its disastrous vote-counting performance or either state for not picking the “winner.” This should be about a process that has given outsized influence to two states that are far less diverse than the nation as a whole. New Hampshire has a Black population of 1.8 percent, a Hispanic population of 4 percent, and the eighth oldest population in the nation.

So, earlier this month, the influential DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee kicked off an application process to select five early-voting states for the 2024 presidential election cycle. The application deadline is June 3, with a decision expected during the party’s summer meeting.

The rules committee has indicated that high on the list of criteria would be racial, ethnic, and economic diversity. Qualifying states should also be competitive in the general election, so purple states like Michigan will have an advantage over, say, Massachusetts, whose Democratic presidential loyalties are the stuff of bumper stickers (some will remember 1972’s “Don’t Blame Me, I’m From Massachusetts”). The committee also mentioned the ability to have a transparent and fair process, which also means the ability to conduct a glitch-free election. So good luck with that, Iowa.

Already the campaigning for the power, the glory, and the economic boost that being an early primary state brings has begun. Nevada, previously a caucus state, wants in, according to letters obtained by The New York Times. So, too, does Michigan.

“First of all, we are purple,” US Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan told The Washington Post. “The issues we are facing reflect the diversity of what the country is facing, from rural areas to urban areas, manufacturing areas to farming areas. We are a mini-America.”

New Jersey and Washington state have also indicated an interest. On the other hand, Wisconsin officials have said they’re taking a pass on the opportunity.

New Hampshire, which by its own state law must protect its first-in-the-nation status as if it were the nuclear codes, could ultimately face punishment by the DNC if it defies party rules: It could risk losing convention delegates if the party sticks to its principles.

And no matter what, New Hampshire Republicans will be counting their first-in-the-nation primary votes in Dixville Notch at midnight. The Republican National Committee has already committed to letting Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada go first.

As Democrats ponder their “early five,” they should, of course, consider geographic diversity among them as well — a Midwestern state to join Nevada and South Carolina — and perhaps a smallish state to allow for the kind of tea-and-brownies retail politicking that New Hampshire has long been known for.

The 2024 primary calendar can and should be a pilot program for Democrats on how the process can be changed well into the future. It should serve to break the hold Iowa and New Hampshire have long had on that process and free up thinking on how a new way of doing things can work to attract and to support candidates who bring fresh ideas to the table.

Maybe an “early five” competition will work wonders, maybe it will morph into a more regular rotating system. But this is and always has been a changing nation, with demographic shifts that need to be acknowledged along the way. Nothing in politics lasts forever. The exalted status of Iowa and New Hampshire shouldn’t either.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.