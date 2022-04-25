Health care is a doctor or a nurse dealing with a patient

Several years ago, new management thought that it would be a good idea to change the name of the Fallon Clinic to Reliant Medical Group — abandoning an association with father-and-son physicians who believed that health care in a collaborative setting similar to the Mayo Clinic was better. Then came an association with a larger medical group — Atrius — which didn’t work out, and then an even larger medical group, Optum. Optum is now taking over Atrius (“Healey signs off on Optum acquisition of Atrius,” Metro, April 22).

Make no mistake, medical groups bulk up to be able to set a higher price. When insurers merge, they are using market dominance to pay less. All of this comes with legions of administrators, many making a multiple of what doctors and nurses are paid. Much of the “economies of scale” is consumed by layers of management.