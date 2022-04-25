A judge, a medical expert, and me

Much has already been written about a judge deciding to strike down a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory regarding wearing masks (“The unmasking of a selfish nation,” Opinion, April 20). It was indeed enlightening to learn that during the judge’s legal career she became an expert on medical issues and public health. Does her interpretation of the CDC’s mask mandate and intervention mean that I can now challenge the legal system, and particularly her, on any of her decisions with my equal knowledge and background in legal matters?

What are we coming to? We need to respect the actions and decisions of experts in their respective fields and work together as a community for the betterment of our health and nation.