A couple of years ago I took Kevin Cullen to task for asking us to ignore the white supremacists planning their Super Happy Fun Rally in Boston. In his Friday column, “Just ignore him” (Metro, April 22), he is asking us to ignore something else: our antipathy toward Brooklyn Nets player and former Celtic Kyrie Irving. This time I agree. Like Cullen, our household is planning its television viewing around the playoffs, and like Cullen, we are so over the juvenile chanting from Celtics fans. We are better than that — aren’t we?

Let’s go, Celtics!