Really, why are Gov. Baker and Chris Doughty supporting Sheriff Hodgson?

Thanks to Joan Vennochi for her recent column questioning Governor Charlie Baker’s endorsement of the sheriff of Bristol County, Thomas Hodgson (“Why is Baker giving his blessing to the sheriff of Trumpachusetts?,” Opinion, April 19). Vennochi quotes Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty’s spokesperson as portraying the sheriff in a positive light, which would have been a big surprise to anyone working or incarcerated in Hodgson’s jails.
For example, throughout the month of April 2020, US District Court Judge William Young ordered more than 40 people released who had been held in Hodgson’s detention center because their health and safety were endangered by insufficient COVID safety procedures. That didn’t exactly put his medical operation in a good light.
In another example: Attorney General Maura Healey, in a December 2020 report, cited Hodgson’s office for violating the civil rights of detainees when the sheriff and his staff confronted the detainees with dogs, pepper spray, and a flash-bang grenade on May 1, 2020. Two people were taken to the hospital.
Finally, let’s put to rest Hodgson’s claim of excellence as demonstrated by his 100 percent scores from the American Correctional Association. After Senator Elizabeth Warren’s year and a half investigation of how the ACA audits prisons, she determined that prisons that pay the ACA’s accreditation fee are given a 100 percent score. According to the report, “[ACA’s] accreditation has little to no correlation with detention facility conditions and practices. . . . The result has been the rubber-stamping of dangerous facilities and the waste of millions of taxpayer dollars.”
Marlene Pollock
Member, Bristol County for Correctional Justice
New Bedford