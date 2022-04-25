Really, why are Gov. Baker and Chris Doughty supporting Sheriff Hodgson?

Thanks to Joan Vennochi for her recent column questioning Governor Charlie Baker’s endorsement of the sheriff of Bristol County, Thomas Hodgson (“Why is Baker giving his blessing to the sheriff of Trumpachusetts?,” Opinion, April 19). Vennochi quotes Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Doughty’s spokesperson as portraying the sheriff in a positive light, which would have been a big surprise to anyone working or incarcerated in Hodgson’s jails.

For example, throughout the month of April 2020, US District Court Judge William Young ordered more than 40 people released who had been held in Hodgson’s detention center because their health and safety were endangered by insufficient COVID safety procedures. That didn’t exactly put his medical operation in a good light.