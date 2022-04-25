49ers GM John Lynch ‘can’t ever imagine’ trading All-Pro Deebo Samuel

Lynch said he didn’t want to get into the “particulars” or the status of negotiations, citing the “sanctity” of the team.

Lynch spoke Monday at his mandatory pre-draft news conference where the bulk of the questions he faced were about Samuel's future. The star receiver told ESPN last week that he has requested a trade from the 49ers but didn't specify his reasons for wanting out.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch says he “can’t ever imagine” trading All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel and remains confident the sides can still work out a long-term contract.

Advertisement

While Lynch said they will always listen to offers, he was steadfast in his belief that Samuel will be on the Niners in 2022.

“I just can’t ever imagine moving on from him,” Lynch said. “He’s been such a great player for us. He means so much to this franchise. Got nothing but love for the guy.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Samuel is entering the final year of the rookie deal he signed after being drafted in the second round in 2019 and is looking to take advantage of the exploding market of receiver contracts.

Samuel is set to be paid nearly $4 million this season after being a first-team All-Pro in 2021. Eight receivers have gotten new contracts this offseason worth at least $18 million a year, including Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams after trades from their old teams.

Green Bay got a first and second-round pick from the Raiders for Adams, while Kansas City got a first, a second and three lower-round picks from Miami for Hill.

The Niners don't have a first-round pick after trading theirs away last season to move up for quarterback Trey Lance, but remain steadfast in not wanting to deal their top playmaker as they did two years ago when they dealt defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to Indianapolis for a first-round pick.