Carlos Alcaraz youngest into ATP top 10 since Rafael Nadal in 2005

Carlos Alcaraz moved up to No. 9 in the ATP rankings on Monday, a little more than a month before he turns 19, making him the youngest man to break into the top 10 since Rafael Nadal did it exactly 17 years ago. Alcaraz rose two spots after winning the Barcelona Open on Sunday. He beat Pablo Carreño Busta 6-3, 6-2 in the final. At 18 years, 11 months, and 20 days old, Alcaraz is the ninth-youngest man to reach the top 10 since the computer rankings began in 1973. His fellow Spaniard Nadal was about a month younger when he climbed into the top 10 on April 25, 2005, after a title on Barcelona’s clay. The youngest man to crack that elite level on the ATP Tour was Aaron Krickstein , who was 11 days past his 17th birthday when he made his debut in the top 10 in August 1984. Alcaraz is tied with Nadal for the most ATP titles in 2022 with three; his 23 match wins are second behind only Stefanos Tsitsipas , who has 24 victories this season. Novak Djokovic remained at No. 1 after finishing as the runner-up to Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open, with Daniil Medvedev still at No. 2, Alexander Zverev at No. 3 and Nadal at No. 4. Nadal, owner of a men’s-record 21 Grand Slam singles championships, has been in the top 10 every week since he first got there.

Phil Mickelson has signed up for the PGA Championship and the US Open, and his manager asked the PGA Tour for permission to play in a Saudi-funded golf tournament outside London without saying whether Mickelson will play any of them. “Phil currently has no concrete plans on when and where he will play,” Mickelson’s longtime manager, Steve Loy, said in a statement. “Any actions taken are in no way a reflection of a final decision made, but rather to keep all options open.” Monday was the deadline for players to ask for a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour to play in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational on June 9-11 in England. It also was the deadline to register for the PGA Championship, to be played May 19-22 at Southern Hills. Mickelson is exempt as the defending champion, winning at Kiawah Island last year at age 50 to become the oldest major champion. That also gave him a five-year exemption to the US Open, which this year will be played in Brookline on June 16-19. It was the first word from the Mickelson camp since Feb. 22, when Mickelson apologized for explosive remarks in a book excerpt by Alan Shipnuck in which he disparaged the Saudis behind Greg Norman’s attempt at a rival league and said he wanted leverage against the “obnoxious greed” of the PGA Tour. He has not played since the Saudi International on Feb. 6, even skipping the Masters.

HOCKEY

Lightning honored at White House for back-to-back Stanley Cups

Joe Biden joked that Steven Stamkos was getting old after playing in the National Hockey League for 14 seasons, praised the Tampa Bay Lightning’s vaccine efforts, and otherwise avoided politics while honoring the team for winning the Stanley Cup in each of the past two seasons. In a rare sports break amid his administration’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine, the president on Monday referenced first lady Jill Biden’s attendance at a vaccination event at the Lightning’s home arena last year and congratulated the Lightning for winning two pandemic championships: one in an empty building in a quarantined bubble and another in a packed house at home in Tampa. “I’m not saying that the first lady being there at your arena during the playoffs is why you won,” Biden said with a smile. “But just saying that she was there during the election season, as well. She seems to show up when people win. Just something to think about.” Biden made little mention of players other than Stamkos while talking about the Lighting’s back-to-back title runs, which relied heavily on Russian goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy, forward Nikita Kucherov, and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Vasilevskiy was the playoff MVP last year, and Kucherov was the top scorer in each postseason. All three players attended the event, and Sergachev shared photos of them around the White House on social media. There were no noticeable absences, and a handful of players from the Lightning’s 2020 championship team who had departed or retired even made appearances.

Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings on Sunday by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto’s goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left with just a point after Toronto’s Alex Kerfoot scored to end the seven-round shootout. Ovechkin’s uncertain status is the most alarming situation facing the Capitals with the playoffs beginning in just over a week.

Vegas goalie Robin Lehner to undergo season-ending surgery

Golden Knights starting goaltender Robin Lehner will undergo shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the season, the team said. The Knights issued a release that said Lehner had “done his best to battle through” an injury he suffered on Feb. 9. He initially rehabbed and was able to return to play March 1. But the team said the decision was ultimately made for him to have surgery. Reports of a season-ending surgery first surfaced late last week, and he missed practices Friday and Saturday. The team said at the time that he was taking maintenance days. Lehner was the backup during the Knights’ 5-4 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Lehner finishes the season with a 23-17-2 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage.