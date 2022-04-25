Celtics finish off Nets in four straight, and get sweep revenge

All of Boston and NBA America expected Brooklyn’s latter day Bums to roll over one last time against the surging Celts.

The Celtics finished off Brooklyn’s latter day Bums Monday, beating the Nets, 116-112, to complete a four-game sweep of a team that was favored to win the NBA championship at the start of this season. It was sweet revenge for last spring’s series loss to Brooklyn when annoying Kyrie stomped on the Celtic logo at TD Garden.

NEW YORK — Did anybody really think Kyrie Irving and the Nets actually wanted to come back to Boston?

“We’ll try not to give them any hope or momentum,’’ Celtic coach Ime Udoka said before Game 4. “We understand how aggressive they are going to come out. They had leads of 9-0 and 7-0 in the last two games.’’

Kevin Durant snapped out of his slump, scoring 20 in the first half and he had 39 for the game, but he earned every point. The underrated Ime Udoka threw everyone but Ty Law at Durant in this series and I think Bill Polian petitioned the NBA to demand that the Celts stop playing roughhouse with KD.

This might be remembered as the series in which Jayson Tatum (29 points) vaulted over Durant in the NBA’s pantheon on current day stars.

Before Game 4, I searched far and wide at Barclays, seeking anyone who would go Full Kevin Millar and say, “Don’t let us win tonight. If we win this one, we got KD and Kyrie going back to Boston on Wednesday and then Game 6 back in our house Friday and then on Sunday, anything can happen! Maybe that’ll be the day Ben Simmons decides to play basketball again.’’

In all seriousness, there must be a reason no NBA team has ever crawled out of an 0-3 hole. In the 75 year history of the Association, NBA teams are 0-143 when falling behind 0-3 in a best-of-seven. A full 89 of those losers rolled over and got swept. Which seems like the only rational thing to do when you fall behind, 3-0.

“We got up 3-0 against the Bucks in 1984,’’ recalled Cedric Maxwell. “That was the only time I wanted to sweep somebody because they had swept us the year before. I remember being on the bench in Game 4 begging K.C. to put me back in the game. Paul Mokeski — Paul Mokeski of all people — torched Larry and they beat us. We had to come home to win it in five.’’

Sox fans known that the Curse-busting Franconamen of 2004 are the only baseball team to recover from an 0-3 deficit. It’s happened four times in hockey, including 2010 when the Philadelphia Flyers came back against the (gulp) Bruins.

Over-matched Brooklyn coach Steve Nash was asked about his pre-game “Gipper” speech and said, “They’re not looking for me to save them with my words.’’

Poor Nash had to again explain why Iron Man Simmons was again unavailable even though the Nets had expected him to make his Brooklyn debut in Game 4. The Nets disclosed that Simmons experienced new back pain Sunday but Nash acknowledged, “Ben has addressed that there is a mental component to what he is going through.’’

At this hour, it’s hard to believe Brooklyn was a preseason favorite to title. The Nets were all season. Irving blew up the team with his “personal freedom” anti-vax posture, Durant got hurt, James Harden shot his way out of town, and Simmons never played after the trade deadline blockbuster. Folks started calling him “Bench” Simmons. He still hasn’t been seen in a Brooklyn uniform.

The Nets went old school on their night of desperation, stamping their retro logo on center court and rocking uniforms made famous by the likes Mike Gminski and Micheal Ray Richardson.

Micheal Ray, you might remember, is the guy who famously said, “The ship be sinkin’,’’ when he was a member of the Knicks.

It’s a little hard to believe the way this series deteriorated for Brooklyn. Before it began, many of us thought it might be one of the greatest first round series in league history. Ex-Celtic champ Kendrick Perkins said, “It feels like the Finals.’’

The proved true in Game 1, which had a million lead changes and ended in spectacular fashion with Marcus Smart ending a mad scramble and making a spectacular pass to Tatum for a game-winning, buzzer-beating layup.

When Brooklyn bolted to a 17-point lead in Game 2, it felt like the series might live up to its billing.

But things changed when the Celtics roared back in Game 2. Durant kept playing worse and Irving was a non-factor in Games 2 and 3. Every time the Nets threatened, Boston stole the ball or made a shot and crushed the small hearts of the Brooklyn Bums.

The Celtics had their way in the first quarter of Game 4, running to a 22-12 lead as Durant made only two of his first five shots. Brooklyn cut it to four at the end of one. Tatum did not make a floor shot in the quarter.

Durant kept the Nets close with 20 in the first half, but four threes by Grant Williams pushed the Celtics to a 58-50 halftime lead. With three minutes left in the third, another bucket by Williams gave Boston a 12 point lead, biggest of the night to that point.

For comic relief, Brooklyn center Nic Claxton missed his first 10 free throws of the night before breaking his slump late in the third.

There was lots of mock applause when Claxton finally converted. Sort of a metaphor for the Nets season.

The Celtics are on to the conference semifinals, probably against the world champion Bucks.

