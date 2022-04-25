EMass boys’ volleyball: St. John’s Prep’s Dan Schorr headlines Players of the Week

Ethan Fagundes, Greater New Bedford — In the city championship, the senior outside hitter registered six kills to lead the Bears to a 3-0 win against rival New Bedford.

Valdir Aragoso, Milford — In a 3-2 loss to St. John’s Prep, the setter kept the Scarlet Hawks in the match with 49 assists.

Dan Schorr came up big for St. John's Prep in a five-set win over Milford.

Jonathan Narsjo and Son Nguyen, O’Bryant — A pair of juniors for the Tigers, Narsjo set a program record with 33 kills in a 3-2 win against New Bedford in the consolation round of the Winchester Tournament, and Nguyen logged a career-high 50 assists in the same game.

Advertisement

Ben Putnam, Needham —The Rockets won the Winchester Tournament, with the senior standout posting 18 kills in the 3-0 championship match against the host team.

Dan Schorr, St. John’s Prep — The senior setter compiled 39 assists, 4 blocks, 3 aces and 2 kills in a statement 3-2 victory for the Eagles over previously-unbeaten Milford.

Daniel Wickstrom, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) — On the strength of a combined 52 digs and 6 aces, the senior libero powered the Pioneers to 3-0 wins against Agawam and Nipmuc.