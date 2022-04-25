Former Patriots linebacker Clayton Weishuhn dies at 62 in motor vehicle accident

He played 30 games for New England, though injuries cost him most of the 1984, 85, and 86 seasons. He played his final season with the Packers in 1987 before retiring.

Weishuhn was a speedy and rugged linebacker whom the Patriots drafted out of Angelo State in the third round in 1982. In 1983, Weishuhn started all 16 games and registered 229 tackles – 14.3 per game – a franchise mark that still stands.

Clayton Weishuhn, who holds the Patriots record for tackles in a season, was killed in a motor vehicle accident near his hometown of Wall, Texas, last Friday. He was 62.

Advertisement

According to a report filed by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Weishuhn was traveling alone in a 2001 Dodge pickup on Mikulik Road when “for an unknown reason [he] drifted into the east ditch, over-corrected skidding across the roadway into the west ditch, and into a dirt field.’’

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

The report said the pickup rolled over and Weishuhn was “ejected during the crash.’’ Weishuhn, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved.

Weishuhn, who was raised on a cotton farm and returned to farming after his playing days, led Angelo State to the 1978 NAIA national championship – the school’s only title. He was later inducted into the Lone Star Conference Hall of Fame.

“My 1982 NFL draft classmate and Patriot teammate Clayton Weishuhn has passed away. Really one of the great people, great guy, helluva football player. RIP ‘Cotton’ ‘’ tweeted Patriots Hall of Fame linebacker Andre Tippett.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Diane, three daughters and 10 grandchildren.

Weishuhn’s death comes less than a year after another former, Patriot, receiver David Patten succumbed in a motorcycle accident in South Carolina last September.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.