Game 17: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After dropping two of three at Tampa Bay, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a four-game series at AL East-leading Toronto. The Red Sox had 2-0 leads in each of the last two games, but came out on the losing end both times.

Manager Alex Cora and utility man Jonathan Araúz were still in the COVID-19 protocol for Sunday’s game against the Rays, with neither’s return date yet known. Catcher Kevin Plawecki should rejoin the team during the Blue Jays series

Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Michael Wacha are lined up to pitch the next three games. Garrett Whitlock, who threw four shutout innings as Saturday’s starter, is a likely candidate to take the turn of Tanner Houck, who was slated for Tuesday, but who won’t make the trip to Canada due to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Jays have scheduled José Berríos, Kevin Gausman, Ross Stripling, and Alek Manoah as their starting pitchers.