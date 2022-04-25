Game 17: Red Sox at Blue Jays lineups and notes

After dropping two of three at Tampa Bay, the Red Sox will continue their road trip with a four-game series at AL East-leading Toronto. The Red Sox had 2-0 leads in each of the last two games, but came out on the losing end both times.
Manager Alex Cora and utility man Jonathan Araúz were still in the COVID-19 protocol for Sunday’s game against the Rays, with neither’s return date yet known. Catcher Kevin Plawecki should rejoin the team during the Blue Jays series
Nate Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, and Michael Wacha are lined up to pitch the next three games. Garrett Whitlock, who threw four shutout innings as Saturday’s starter, is a likely candidate to take the turn of Tanner Houck, who was slated for Tuesday, but who won’t make the trip to Canada due to the country’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Jays have scheduled José Berríos, Kevin Gausman, Ross Stripling, and Alek Manoah as their starting pitchers.
Lineups
RED SOX (7-9): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nate Eovaldi (1-0, 3.68 ERA)
BLUE JAYS (10-6): TBA
Pitching: RHP José Berríos (1-0, 6.35 ERA)
Time: 7:07 p.m.
TV, radio: MLB Network, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Berríos: Christian Arroyo 0-3, Xander Bogaerts 3-20, Jackie Bradley Jr. 3-17, Bobby Dalbec 1-4, Rafael Devers 4-17, Kiké Hernández 1-9, J.D. Martinez 7-20, Travis Shaw 2-5, Trevor Story 0-2, Alex Verdugo 5-8, Christian Vázquez 2-6, Connor Wong 1-3
Blue Jays vs. Eovaldi: Bo Bichette 5-15, Cavan Biggio 2-7, Matt Chapman 1-6, Zack Collins 1-2, Santiago Espinal 0-2, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 4-13, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 4-13, Alejandro Kirk 3-3, George Springer 2-15, Raimel Tapia 0-2, Bradley Zimmer 1-5
Stat of the day: Eovaldi has not allowed more than two walks in 22 straight regular-season starts to match his career best.
Notes: Eovaldi allowed one run in 4 ⅔ innings Tuesday against Toronto and did not factor in the decision. He allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out six in the Red Sox’ 2-1 win. In 10 career games (nine starts), Eovaldi is 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA against Toronto. … Berrios earned the decision on Wednesday at Fenway when he allowed one run, eight hits, and one walk while striking out six in six innings in a 6-1 Toronto win. In eight career starts against Boston, he is 1-5 with a 4.05 ERA. … The Blue Jays won two of three games from the Red Sox at Fenway Park last week as part of their 4-2 road trip that finished with an 8-7 loss in 10 innings to the Astros Sunday.
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.