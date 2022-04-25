Hearing postponed for Saints star Alvin Kamara in Las Vegas felony assault case

A judge postponed a hearing Monday in a felony assault case involving two NFL players and two other men accused of severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub the weekend of the Pro Bowl.

Attorneys for New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons and two other defendants, Darrin Young and Percy Harris, asked for more time to review evidence recently turned over by prosecutors.

The four men did not have to appear in court in person while the Justice of the Peace set a new date Aug. 1. Each man remains free on bond.