Joel Embiid fined $15K for criticizing refs after 76ers loss to Raptors

For the first time in the series, the Raptors shot more free throws than the 76ers. Toronto went 28 for 35 at the line, while Philadelphia was 21 for 25 as the Raptors avoided a four-game sweep.

Embiid made his remarks to reporters after a 110-102 loss on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the 76ers’ first-round playoff series against Toronto, the NBA announced Monday.

“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about it,” Embiid said. “If they want to give fouls or want to call really no fouls, we’ve got to really make them earn it and really be physical.”

Embiid, suffering from an injured thumb on his right (shooting) hand, wore a brace and finished 7 for 16 for 21 points in 39 minutes.

Bulls’ Alex Caruso in concussion protocol ahead of Game 5 against Bucks

Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso is in the NBA’s concussion protocol and is questionable for Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Milwaukee, coach Billy Donovan said.

The Bucks lead 3-1 and will try to wrap up the series at home on Wednesday. Milwaukee won the past two games in Chicago by a combined 54 points.

Caruso took an inadvertent hit to the face from the Bucks’ Jevon Carter while trying to get around a pick by Giannis Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter on Sunday. He exited with a bloody nose.

Arguably Chicago’s best defender, Caruso was limited to 41 games in the regular season after spending his first four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He missed seven weeks with a broken wrist following a hard foul by the Bucks’ Grayson Allen during a game in Milwaukee in January.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins fined $15K for criticizing refs

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins insists he’s paying his own $15,000 fine for publicly criticizing the officiating in Game 4 of the Grizzlies’ series against the Minnesota Timberwolves despite the offer from a couple of players to cover it.

“I appreciate it, but not a chance,” Jenkins said with a smile.

The NBA fined Jenkins on Monday for his comments to the media following the Grizzlies’ 119-118 loss Saturday night in Minneapolis.

“I’ve never seen a more inconsistent, arrogant officiated game,” Jenkins said then. “It’s embarrassing. I’m at a loss for words.”

The Timberwolves relentlessly attacked the basket and went 31 for 40 from the foul line. Jaren Jackson Jr. fouled out with seven points, and 25 of the Grizzlies’ 33 fouls were called on their starters.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who took four shots and had just eight points in Game 3, hit 14 of 17 free throws and was the catalyst down the stretch, with 13 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota.

Both Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant said afterward they’d pick up any fine their coach drew for criticizing the officiating in Game 4.

In the series, Memphis has fewer fouls (99) than Minnesota (118), with the Grizzlies having a sizeable advantage in free-throw attempts (131 to 111).