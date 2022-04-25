Kutter Crawford not with Red Sox in Toronto, expected to go on COVID restricted list

Righthander Kutter Crawford is not with the Red Sox in Toronto and is instead expected to join pitcher Tanner Houck on the restricted list during a four-game series against the Blue Jays in Toronto due to his unvaccinated COVID-19 status, according to industry sources.
Crawford, 26, is 1-1 with eight runs (seven earned) allowed in seven innings this year. He’s struck out 11 and walked six while working in a multi-innings role out the bullpen. Most recently, he allowed one hit and struck out five in three scoreless innings against the Rays on Saturday – a 41-pitch performance that likely would have rendered him unavailable for most of the four-game series beginning Monday in Toronto.
By Canadian law, players who did not receive either a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination or a second shot of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines at least two weeks ago were not allowed to cross the border for the series. That requirement will result in both Houck and Crawford landing on the restricted list for the series – meaning that both will lose both their salary and service time over the four-day series.
With Crawford unavailable, righthander Tyler Danish – who has struck out five in three scoreless innings for the Sox this year – will be added to the roster.
